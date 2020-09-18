USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 2

By September 18, 2020 10:33 pm

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.

Game Game Away Home Away Home Total
Day Time Team Team Spread Spread Points
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET LA Rams Philadelphia +1 -1 45.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET Carolina Tampa Bay +8 -8 47.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET Denver Pittsburgh +7 -7 40.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET Atlanta Dallas +4 -4 54.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET San Francisco NY Jets -7 +7 41.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET Buffalo Miami -5.5 +5.5 41.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET Minnesota Indianapolis +3.5 -3.5 49.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET Detroit Green Bay +6.5 -6.5 49.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET NY Giants Chicago +5.5 -5.5 41.5
Sun 1:00 p.m. ET Jacksonville Tennessee +7 -7 44.5
Sun 4:05 p.m. ET Washington Arizona +7 -7 46.5
Sun 4:25 p.m. ET Baltimore Houston -7 +7 50.5
Sun 4:25 p.m. ET Kansas City LA Chargers -8.5 +8.5 47.5
Sun 8:20 p.m. ET New England Seattle +4 -4 44.5
Mon 8:15 p.m. ET New Orleans Las Vegas -5.5 +5.5 49.5

 

