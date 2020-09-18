Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 2

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.
|Game
|Game
|Away
|Home
|Away
|Home
|Total
|Day
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Spread
|Spread
|Points
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|LA Rams
|Philadelphia
|+1
|-1
|45.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Carolina
|Tampa Bay
|+8
|-8
|47.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Denver
|Pittsburgh
|+7
|-7
|40.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Atlanta
|Dallas
|+4
|-4
|54.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|San Francisco
|NY Jets
|-7
|+7
|41.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Buffalo
|Miami
|-5.5
|+5.5
|41.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Indianapolis
|+3.5
|-3.5
|49.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Detroit
|Green Bay
|+6.5
|-6.5
|49.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|NY Giants
|Chicago
|+5.5
|-5.5
|41.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Jacksonville
|Tennessee
|+7
|-7
|44.5
|Sun
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Washington
|Arizona
|+7
|-7
|46.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Baltimore
|Houston
|-7
|+7
|50.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Kansas City
|LA Chargers
|-8.5
|+8.5
|47.5
|Sun
|8:20 p.m. ET
|New England
|Seattle
|+4
|-4
|44.5
|Mon
|8:15 p.m. ET
|New Orleans
|Las Vegas
|-5.5
|+5.5
|49.5