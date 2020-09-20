Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 2 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Courtland Sutton, WR DeVante Parker, WR Golden Tate,

Afternoon games: WR Brandin Cooks

Sunday night: WR Julian Edelman, WR N’Keal Harry

Monday night: WR Henry Ruggs

Jacksonville at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear



jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) will miss another game. WR A.J. Brown (knee) did not practice all week and has been ruled out.

Carolina at Tampa Bay (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 87 degrees, humid and partly cloudy



CAROLINA

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

TAMPA BAY

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (concussion) was downgraded Saturday from doubtful to out and remains in the concussion protocol.

Denver at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, clear



DENVER

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) was limited in practice all week long and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision but isn’t expected to play.

PITTSBURGH

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James Conner (ankle) is not on the final injury report and will play in Week 2.

LA Rams at Philadelphia (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear



LOS ANGELES

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

PHILADELPHIA

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) will play in Week 2 and is not on the injury report. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) once again has been ruled out.

San Francisco at NY Jets (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear



SAN FRANCISCO

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (knee) will not play in Week 2 after spraining his medial collateral ligament in the opening weekend. WR Deebo Samuel (foot) remains on the Reserve/Injured list and is eligible to return after Week 3.

NEW YORK

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) was limited Wednesday and a DNP the last two practice sessions, rendering him unable to play in Week 2. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) was placed on the Reserve/Injured earlier in the week and will miss at least three games.

Buffalo at Miami (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 90 degrees, humid



BUFFALO

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) is a game-time decision after being listed as questionable. He didn’t fully practice.

Minnesota at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome



minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes:

indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes:

Detroit at Green Bay (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear



detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out once again.

green bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Atlanta at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear



atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Amari Cooper (foot) was limited Thursday but fully practiced Friday. He is not on the injury report. TE Blake Jarwin (knee) tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Week 1 and done for the year. He was placed on IR this week.

NY Giants at Chicago (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, clear



new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Golden Tate (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable. He is not expected to play but will be a game-time decision.

chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Washington at Arizona (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



washington

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Kansas City at LA Chargers (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Open-air dome stadium



kansas city

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) is officially listed as doubtful.

Baltimore at Houston (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Retractable-roof dome stadium



baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Brandin Cooks (quadriceps) was limited all week and is a game-time decision with a questionable tag.

New England at Seattle (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy



new england

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (shoulder) are both questionable after limited practice sessions all week. Check the Sunday inactives to be safe, but it appears both will be available.

seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (knee) remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

New Orleans at Las Vegas (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



new orleans

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.

las vegas

Lineup notes: WR Henry Ruggs (knee) did not practice Thursday or Friday. He was limited in Saturday’s session and is no better than a game-time decision.