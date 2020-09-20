Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Week 2 gameday inactives, weather and notes
TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: WR Courtland Sutton, WR DeVante Parker, WR Golden Tate,
Afternoon games: WR Brandin Cooks
Sunday night: WR Julian Edelman, WR N’Keal Harry
Monday night: WR Henry Ruggs
Jacksonville at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear
jacksonville
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
tennessee
Inactives:
Lineup notes: Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) will miss another game. WR A.J. Brown (knee) did not practice all week and has been ruled out.
Carolina at Tampa Bay (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 87 degrees, humid and partly cloudy
CAROLINA
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
TAMPA BAY
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (concussion) was downgraded Saturday from doubtful to out and remains in the concussion protocol.
Denver at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, clear
DENVER
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) was limited in practice all week long and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision but isn’t expected to play.
PITTSBURGH
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB James Conner (ankle) is not on the final injury report and will play in Week 2.
LA Rams at Philadelphia (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear
LOS ANGELES
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
PHILADELPHIA
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) will play in Week 2 and is not on the injury report. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) once again has been ruled out.
San Francisco at NY Jets (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear
SAN FRANCISCO
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (knee) will not play in Week 2 after spraining his medial collateral ligament in the opening weekend. WR Deebo Samuel (foot) remains on the Reserve/Injured list and is eligible to return after Week 3.
NEW YORK
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) was limited Wednesday and a DNP the last two practice sessions, rendering him unable to play in Week 2. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) was placed on the Reserve/Injured earlier in the week and will miss at least three games.
Buffalo at Miami (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 90 degrees, humid
BUFFALO
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
MIAMI
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) is a game-time decision after being listed as questionable. He didn’t fully practice.
Minnesota at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome
minnesota
Inactives:
minnesota
indianapolis
Inactives:
indianapolis
Detroit at Green Bay (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear
detroit
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out once again.
green bay
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
Atlanta at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear
atlanta
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
dallas
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Amari Cooper (foot) was limited Thursday but fully practiced Friday. He is not on the injury report. TE Blake Jarwin (knee) tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Week 1 and done for the year. He was placed on IR this week.
NY Giants at Chicago (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, clear
new york
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Golden Tate (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable. He is not expected to play but will be a game-time decision.
chicago
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
Washington at Arizona (4:05 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
washington
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
arizona
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
Kansas City at LA Chargers (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Open-air dome stadium
kansas city
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
Los Angeles
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) is officially listed as doubtful.
Baltimore at Houston (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Retractable-roof dome stadium
baltimore
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
houston
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Brandin Cooks (quadriceps) was limited all week and is a game-time decision with a questionable tag.
New England at Seattle (8:20 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy
new england
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WRs Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (shoulder) are both questionable after limited practice sessions all week. Check the Sunday inactives to be safe, but it appears both will be available.
seattle
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (knee) remains on the Reserve/Injured list.
New Orleans at Las Vegas (8:15 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
new orleans
Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.
las vegas
Lineup notes: WR Henry Ruggs (knee) did not practice Thursday or Friday. He was limited in Saturday’s session and is no better than a game-time decision.