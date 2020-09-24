Betting the NFL Line: Week 3

It took three weeks, but suddenly the NFL has a slew of must-see games packed into one week and a lot of action for NFL betting.

In the early Sunday games, you have the 2-0 Raiders heading into New England and the 2-0 Rams facing the 2-0 Bills. In the late afternoon games, the Cowboys and Seahawks look ready for a shootout. The week ends with two prime time games that could be previews of the conference championship games with Green Bay at New Orleans Sunday night and Kansas City at Baltimore Monday night. Get your popcorn ready! This has the makings a huge week.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 3

Miami Dolphins (+130) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-154)

The Jaguars are getting a lot of respect after two above-average showings. But, it doesn’t change the fact that they have a young team with more questions than answers. Miami is getting a decent number at +130 straight up. Take Miami and the money line.

Las Vegas Raiders (+230) at New England Patriots (-278)

The Raiders trail only the Ravens in the AFC for points scored and the Patriots put up 30 last week when they let Cam Newton rip the ball through the air. An Over/Under of 47.5 (-110 for both teams) is very achievable, especially if one team gets out to a double-digit lead early. Take the Over.

Los Angeles Rams (+125) at Buffalo Bills (-143)

Both teams are off to hot starts and have proved they can put up big offensive numbers or win with defense. The Over/Under of 46.5 (-110 for both) isn’t overly high for a reason. Both teams have solid defensive fronts that can kill off drives and force teams to string together plays to score. Take the Under.

Houston Texans (+170) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-200)

It comes as something of a surprise that the Over/Under is just 44.5 (-110 for both) since both offenses have the talent to put up a lot of points. The Texans have had the worst schedule in the league (opening with the Chiefs and Ravens). I don’t think they’re going to win, but I think they’ll put enough of a fight to take the Over.

San Francisco 49ers (-193) at New York Giants (+165)

The 49ers are beat up (thanks to the turf at MetLife Stadium) and return to the scene of the crime for Round 2 against New York teams. The Giants offense revolved around Saquon Barkley, so the 4-point spread (-110 for both) seems about right. But, the Niners defense is superior despite suffering devastating losses. Take San Francisco and lay the points.

Tennessee Titans (-139) at Minnesota Vikings (+120)

Kirk Cousins in struggling and Minnesota’s secondary is awful. For a team that made the playoffs and beat New Orleans in their yard last season, all the losses on defense have taken a toll. The Titans should win, but the odds get better if they lay 2.5 points (-110 for both). Take the Titans and lay the points.

Washington Football Team (+265) at Cleveland Browns (-334)

The Browns dominated the Bengals, but only one by five points (and didn’t cover the 6-point spread). They’re favored by a point more this week at -7 (-110 for both teams), but Cleveland has too many weapons on offense for the WFT to hold down. Take Cleveland and lay the points.

Cincinnati Bengals (+190) at Philadelphia Eagles (-223)

The Eagles have been one of the biggest disappointments of 2020 so far, which makes it questionable why they’re favored by 4.5 points (-110 for both teams). I firmly believe they have a good chance to win, but I’m not willing to give away points quite yet. Take Cincinnati and the points.

Chicago Bears (+150) at Atlanta Falcons (-176)

Atlanta has a penchant for blowing leads and did it again last week at Dallas. Had they won, they likely would be a 5- or 6- point favorite over a pretty good Bears team. Instead, they’re favored by 3 points (-110 on both sides). Matt Ryan will be in his comfort zone and the Bears won’t be able to keep Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley from doing damage. Take Atlanta and lay the points.

New York Jets (+420) at Indianapolis (-577)

I hate giving 11 points with a good team, much less a suspect team like the Colts. But, the Jets are a hot mess and will struggle to score points. The Over/Under is 43.5 (-110 for both). The Colts could score 30 and this could still not make it over the point. Take the Under.

Carolina Panthers (+235) at Los Angeles Chargers (-278)

No team depends on a non-quarterback to carry their team as much as the Panthers and Christian McCaffrey. With Run CMC out, the offense will be scrambling to fill that void – something they never had to do in 50 games since he arrived. The point spread has the Chargers at 6.5-point favorites (-110 on both sides). There are too many questions with the Panthers right now. Take the Chargers and lay the points.

Detroit Lions (+215) at Arizona Cardinals (-250)

The Lions are a frustrating team for bettors because they can look like world beaters one weak and a dumpster fire the next. Arizona is hitting its stride and are only a 5.5-point favorite (-110 for both teams) at home, which raises an eyebrow. Last year at home the Cardinals and Lions tied in Week 1. Don’t expect that again. Take the Cardinals and lay the points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-278) at Denver Broncos (+225)

Tom Brady hasn’t looked like a world-beater with the Bucs in his first two games and is due for a big day. Without Von Miller, Courtland Sutton and, most likely, Drew Lock, the Broncos are going to be shorthanded – which explains why they’re a 6.5-point home dog (-110 for both). Brady will step up and show up for the first time this season. Take the Buccaneers and lay the points.

Dallas Cowboys (+190) at Seattle Seahawks (-228)

Both the Cowboys and Seahawks have been involved in high-scoring games, as the pace of play dictated it. Yet, both are teams capable of dominating games on the ground. As a general rule, I shy away from betting the Over when the Over/Under hits 55 points. This one is at 56.5 (-110 for both teams). While clearly possible, a 31-24 is still below the spread. Take the Under.

Green Bay Packers (+140) at New Orleans Saints (-167)

The simple truth of the Saints is that they’re a different team at home than on the road. With the potential of Michael Thomas and Davante Adams both being sidelined, the 52.5 point Over/Under is tempting, but the Saints are only giving three points on the spread (-110 for both teams). Take the Saints at home and lay the points.

Kansas City Chiefs (+155) at Baltimore Ravens (-182)

There are some games that you want to wish into happening. A 41-38 shootout between two of the most deadly offenses in the NFL has all the makings of such a game. Any time someone is giving you the Chiefs and more than a field goal (3.5 points), that can be extremely tempting. But, the Over/Under of 53.5 (-110 for both teams) is too reasonable to pass up. Take the Over and buckle up.

