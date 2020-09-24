DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 3

WinDailySports’ CEO Jason Mezrahi checks in with his top Week 3 DFS fantasy football for FanDuel and DraftKings
THE LATEST
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5hr ago
Fantasy football gamble of the week: Week 3
Try a little of this, a little of that … here’s why this Bengal will be a fantasy stud in Week 3.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 5hr ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 3
Game-by-game NFL Week 3 betting odds to consider, including big matchups to close out the week’s games.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 6hr ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 3
Week 2 went according to plan for most favorites, whereas injuries have Week 3 contest trickier to call.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 7hr ago
Fantasy football start/bench tool: Week 3
Our staff breaks down anyone and everyone with fantasy football worth entering Week 3.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 16hr ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 3
Check out where your roster fits into this week’s Start/Bench List.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 3
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 3
Injuries galore means the waiver wire action will be busy entering Week 3.
Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice 2d ago
Fantasy football free-agent forecast: Week 3
Be sure to stay up on your waiver claims after a week of injury after injury claimed several starters.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2d ago
Targets, Touches and TDs: Week 3
A comparison of some fantasy-worthy weapons from 2019 to the start of his season.