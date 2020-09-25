Fantasy football injury report: Week 3 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Christian Kirk (groin) will miss Week 3 with a groin injury.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is questionable for Week 3. Expect him to be a game-time decision.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (Monday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS

RB Zack Moss (toe) was ruled out for Week 3. LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) was limited in practice and is questionable.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) was placed on IR and is out at least three games.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

TE C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list after Week 2 and will miss the rest of 2020.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced Friday and is able to to play in Week 3. TE David Njoku (knee) remains on the Reserve/Injured list.



DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) was limited Friday and is officially doubtful for Week 3. QB Drew Lock (shoulder) is out, and WR Courtland Sutton (knee) is done for the year after being put on IR. WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) practiced in full Friday and is questionable.



DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He is expected to be a game-time decision.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Davante Adams (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is officially listed as doubtful.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Duke Johnson (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable for Week 3. WR Kenny Stills (illness) was limited Friday and is questionable as well.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Jack Doyle (knee) practiced Friday and is listed as questionable. He is expected to return after it appearing to be a long shot earlier in the week. WR Parris Campbell (knee) was placed on IR this week and is out indefinitely.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (played Thursday)

WR DJ Chark Jr. (chest, back) was held out of the Week 3 game Thursday night.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Monday night)

WR Sammy Watkins (concussion) was limited in practice Friday. Check his status Saturday for Monday night.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (knee) returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Week 3. RB Josh Jacobs (hip) also returned to a limited practice, and he’s questionable as well. Both players are expected to play.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful. QB Tyrod Taylor (lung) didn’t practice and is out. TE Hunter Henry (ankle) practiced Friday and will play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers (ribs) is out for Week 3. RB Malcolm Brown (finger) practiced all week and is good to go for Week 3.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (played Thursday)

No injuries of fantasy note.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WRs Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (ankle) are both questionable after limited practice sessions all week. Harry could be a game-time decision.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Monday night

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) is out for Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (toe) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list after Week 2. He will miss at least three games. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) was placed on IR this week, too, and he is done for the remainder of the year.



NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) were ruled out for Week 3. WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) popped up as limited Friday and is questionable for the game. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) will remain on the Reserve/Injured list at least until after Week 4.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) will miss the Week 3 game. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out again.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced Friday and will be available for Week 3.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (knee) will miss another game in Week 3 with a sprained knee. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and RB Tevin Coleman (knee) and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) are all out as well. WR Deebo Samuel (foot) is eligible to return from IR after Week 3.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) practiced Friday and is fit to play in Week 3.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (knee) did not practice all week and has been ruled out. Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) returned to practice and will be ready to make his NFL debut.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Steven Sims (toe) was limited in practice, and he’s questionable for Week 3.