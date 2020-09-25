Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 3

Check out where your roster fits into this week’s Start/Bench List.
THE LATEST
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 10hr ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 3
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 3 sports betting and DFS action.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 18hr ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 3
Fantasy Football DFS Domination
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 18hr ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 3
David Dorey looks at the most interesting six things heading into the weekend.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 1d ago
Fantasy football gamble of the week: Week 3
Try a little of this, a little of that … here’s why this Bengal will be a fantasy stud in Week 3.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 1d ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 3
Game-by-game NFL Week 3 betting odds to consider, including big matchups to close out the week’s games.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 1d ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 3
Week 2 went according to plan for most favorites, whereas injuries have Week 3 contest trickier to call.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 1d ago
Fantasy football start/bench tool: Week 3
Our staff breaks down anyone and everyone with fantasy football worth entering Week 3.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 1d ago
DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 3
WinDailySports’ CEO Jason Mezrahi checks in with his top Week 3 DFS fantasy football for FanDuel and DraftKings
Game Analysis 2d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 3
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 3d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 3
Injuries galore means the waiver wire action will be busy entering Week 3.