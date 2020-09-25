Six points with David Dorey: Week 3

Week 2 was a bit of a disaster. There were plenty of points scored, more than you usually see in Week 2. But – the injuries. Hope you were wise (or lucky) when you made your first-round pick, because anyone who picked Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas and Davante Adams had to wince when they went to set their starting lineups this week. Let’s hope that was just an abberant week and not the start of a trend. Far too many players with “I”, “X” or “O” beside their name.

The fear was that COVID-19 would knock out a lot of players. Ends up the lack of preseason games and offseason training would have the far bigger impact.

Six things I am thinking about heading into the weekend: