Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 3

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|Patriots
|+5.5
|-5.5
|47.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Rams
|Bills
|+2
|-2
|46.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Texans
|Steelers
|+4.5
|-4.5
|45.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|49ers
|Giants
|-3.5
|+3.5
|41.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Titans
|Vikings
|-3
|+3
|49.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Football Team
|Browns
|+7
|-7
|44.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|Eagles
|+4.5
|-4.5
|47.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Bears
|Falcons
|+3.5
|-3.5
|47.5
|Sun
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Jets
|Colts
|+11.5
|-11.5
|44.5
|Sun
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Panthers
|Chargers
|+6.5
|-6.5
|43.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Lions
|Cardinals
|+5.5
|-5.5
|55.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|Broncos
|-5.5
|+5.5
|42.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|Seahawks
|+4.5
|-4.5
|57.5
|Sun
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Packers
|Saints
|+3
|-3
|52.5
|Mon
|8:15 p.m. ET
|Chiefs
|Ravens
|+3.5
|-3.5
|54.5
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.