Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 3

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sun 1 p.m. ET Raiders Patriots +5.5 -5.5 47.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Rams Bills +2 -2 46.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Texans Steelers +4.5 -4.5 45.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET 49ers Giants -3.5 +3.5 41.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Titans Vikings -3 +3 49.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Football Team Browns +7 -7 44.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Bengals Eagles +4.5 -4.5 47.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Bears Falcons +3.5 -3.5 47.5 Sun 4:05 p.m. ET Jets Colts +11.5 -11.5 44.5 Sun 4:05 p.m. ET Panthers Chargers +6.5 -6.5 43.5 Sun 4:25 p.m. ET Lions Cardinals +5.5 -5.5 55.5 Sun 4:25 p.m. ET Buccaneers Broncos -5.5 +5.5 42.5 Sun 4:25 p.m. ET Cowboys Seahawks +4.5 -4.5 57.5 Sun 8:20 p.m. ET Packers Saints +3 -3 52.5 Mon 8:15 p.m. ET Chiefs Ravens +3.5 -3.5 54.5

