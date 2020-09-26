Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 3 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: TE Darren Waller, RB Josh Jacobs, WR N’Keal Harry

Afternoon games: WR Kenny Golladay

Sunday night: None

Monday night: WR Sammy Watkins

Chicago at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is questionable for Week 3. Expect him to be a game-time decision.

LA Rams at Buffalo (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear



los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ribs) is out for Week 3. RB Malcolm Brown (finger) practiced all week and is good to go for Week 3.

buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Zack Moss (toe) was ruled out for Week 3.

Washington at Cleveland (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, partly cloudy



washington

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) was limited in practice, and he’s questionable for Week 3.

cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced Friday and is able to to play in Week 3.TE David Njoku (knee) remains on the Reserve/Injured list.



Tennessee at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) did not practice all week and has been ruled out. Rookie RB Darrynton Evans (hamstring) returned to practice and will be ready to make his NFL debut.

Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Las Vegas at New England (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, partly cloudy



las vegas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (knee) returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Week 3. RB Josh Jacobs (hip) also returned to a limited practice, and he’s questionable as well. Both players are expected to play.

New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (ankle) are both questionable after limited practice sessions all week. Harry could be a game-time decision.

San Francisco at NY Giants (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, partly cloudy



san francisco

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (knee) will miss another game in Week 3 with a sprained knee. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and RB Tevin Coleman (knee) and QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) are all out as well. WR Deebo Samuel (foot) is eligible to return from IR after Week 3.

new york

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list after Week 2. He will miss at least three games. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) was placed on IR this week, too, and he is done for the remainder of the year.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, humid and mostly cloudy



cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list after Week 2 and will miss the rest of 2020.

philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) will miss the Week 3 game. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out again.

Houston at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, partly cloudy



houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Duke Johnson (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable for Week 3. WR Kenny Stills (illness) was limited Friday and is questionable, as well.

pittsburgh

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced Friday and will be available for Week 3.

NY Jets at Indianapolis (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) were ruled out for Week 3. WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) popped up as limited Friday and is questionable for the game. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) will remain on the Reserve/Injured list at least until after Week 4.

indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jack Doyle (knee) practiced Friday and is listed as questionable. He is expected to return after it appearing to be a long shot earlier in the week. WR Parris Campbell (knee) was placed on IR this week and is out indefinitely.

Carolina at LA Chargers (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) was placed on IR and is out at least three games.

los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful. QB Tyrod Taylor (lung) didn’t practice and is out. TE Hunter Henry (ankle) practiced Friday and will play.

Tampa Bay at Denver (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear



Tampa Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (concussion) practiced Friday and is fit to play in Week 3.

denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) was limited Friday and is officially doubtful for Week 3. QB Drew Lock (shoulder) is out, and WR Courtland Sutton (knee) is done for the year after being put on IR. WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) practiced in full Friday and is questionable.



Detroit at Arizona (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 97 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



detroit

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He is expected to be a game-time decision.

arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Christian Kirk (groin) will miss Week 3 with a groin injury.

Dallas at Seattle (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, partly cloudy



Dallas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Green Bay at New Orleans (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



green bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Davante Adams (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is officially listed as doubtful.

New orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) is out for Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain.

Kansas City at Baltimore (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear



kansas city

Lineup notes: WR Sammy Watkins (concussion) was limited in practice Friday and Saturday. He’s questionable for Monday night and a game-time decision.

baltimore

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.