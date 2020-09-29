Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 4

Welcome to Week 4. Now is the time where you start to get an idea of whether your team is a pretender or a contender. Bye weeks are about to be introduced, and the roster decisions become even more important in deeper IDP formats. We’re here to give you that edge over your competition with those key roster decisions.

Defensive linemen

DE Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals



Lawson almost made our list after a solid Week 1 performance. He busted out with eight tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Week 3. The Bengals have decent matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens the next two weeks. They have combined for 12 sacks allowed in the first three games. Lawson is a good injury replacement or a future bye-week sub.

DT Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team

It’s fairly rare for an interior lineman to make a splash in fantasy, but Allen has done just that. He filled the stat sheet last week with nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack. He’s a top-10 defensive lineman in most leagues, and he should be picked up for depth at the very least.

Linebackers

OLB Kyzir White, Los Angeles Chargers



The Chargers are one of the teams that have been hit hardest by injuries, but White has been a bright spot. He tallied 18 tackles (13 solo) the last two weeks to put himself in prime position for the waiver-wire plucking.

ILB Ty Summers, Green Bay Packers



The Pack lost starter Christian Kirksey (shoulder) for at least one game, and possibly more, last week. Summers stepped up in relief with nine tackles (six solo) in Week 3. He figures to be busy against the Atlanta Falcons Monday night.

OLB Damien Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs



Another week, another standout Kansas City defensive player to consider. Wilson has made some noise the last two weeks with 15 tackles (10 solo), and he’s one of the top point scorers at the position during the period. The upside isn’t there every week, but he’ll be an option to mix and match moving forward.

Defensive backs

FS Julian Love, New York Giants



SS Jabrill Peppers (ankle) went down with an ankle sprain last week, and Love stepped in with 11 tackles (10 solo) in a breakout game. While Peppers may not miss a lot of time, Love has been making plays all season with eight tackles and an interception in the other two games combined. It’s hard to find the quality safety help he’ll provide.

CB Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills



The third-year man has been busy in the first three games with 21 tackles (15 solo) and an interception. He’s clearly benefiting from one of the best corners in the game opposite him in Tre’Davious White as offenses are avoiding him. Wallace could continue to eat a few more weeks before teams adjust.