USA Today Sports

Fantasy Football Targets, Touches & TDs: Week 4

Fantasy Football Targets, Touches & TDs: Week 4

Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice

Fantasy Football Targets, Touches & TDs: Week 4

By September 29, 2020 1:26 pm

By |

Breaking down the key targets and how those are turning into production for fantasy football teams through the first three weeks of the NFL season.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice, Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home