Betting the NFL Line: Week 4

Time to look at the NFL’s Week 4 betting odds and lines. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has reared its ugly head for the first time (hopefully the last) and has impacted the game to the point that the Titans-Steelers game has been removed from the Week 4 slate.

Let’s enjoy what we’ve got it…and maybe bank some money along the way.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 4

Denver (+105) at New York Jets (-125)

I have bet against the Jets all three weeks this season and gone to the pay window every time. They’ve lost by totals of 10, 18 and 29 points. I don’t care if Denver is down to their third string QB, they can beat the Jets. Take the money line at +105 for the Broncos.

Indianapolis (-143) at Chicago (+120)

This one stuns me. You have a Chicago team that is 3-0 and at home, a Colts team that, to date, has played the Jaguars, Vikings and Jets – a combined 1-8 with the only win coming against the Colts by the Jags – and Indy is 2.5 point favorite (-110 on both sides). Chicago wins this one outright. Take the Bears on the money line at +120.

New Orleans (-200) at Detroit (+170)

Everyone knows the Saints are a different team away from the Superdome, but, at 1-2, they are very good team on the verge of collapsing early in the 2020 season. Good teams have a tendency to stop the bleeding and, as a 4-point favorite (-110 for both teams), the Saints are going to make a stand to save their season from free fall. Take the Saints and lay the points.

Arizona (-176) at Carolina (+150)

Arizona is coming off a numbing home loss to the Lions (Detroit has their number), but Carolina still doesn’t have its security blanket MVP Christian McCaffrey. Arizona is only a 3-point favorite (-110 for both) and coming off a loss they gave away. They won’t do that again. Take Arizona and lay the points.

Jacksonville (+140) at Cincinnati (-167)

The Bengals have yet to win a game, but have only been outscored by eight points. This game groans “Meh!” to most bettors (myself included). The Bengals are a 3-point favorite (-110 for both teams) and I’m not placing any of my hard-earned money on either the Jaguars or Bengals. That’s my policy. If you must bet this one, take Cincinnati and lay the three points.

Cleveland (+190) at Dallas (-228)

There are certain things that perk my ears up when it comes to seeing the lines for the first time. One is a game Over/Under at 55 points or more. That takes a lot to get there, regardless of game flow. 41-14, 34-21 and 28-27 don’t hit over that number. The O/U here is 55.5 (-110 for both) and, last time I checked, Ezekiel Elliott and Nick Chubb are scheduled to play. Take the Under.

Seattle (-295) at Miami (+240)

Russell Wilson is on fire and Miami has found ways to limit opponents from going hog wild, including the Patriots and Bills. I really like the Under (54.5), but if I’m making one bet, if you’re giving me Wilson & Co. at less than a touchdown (6.5 points at -110 for both), I say, “Yes, please!” Take Seattle and lay the points.

Los Angeles Chargers (+270) at Tampa Bay (-334)

I hate the money line and have some misgivings about laying 7 points. The only bet I would consider is the Over/Under (-110 for both). I would avoid this one, but my job is to make a pick. I’m not convinced the Chargers will score more than 14 points, so take the Under.

Baltimore (-770) at Washington (+525)

The Ravens got humbled on both sides of the ball against Kansas City Monday night. Someone is going to have to pay for that in the form of a sanctioned beatdown. That would be the Futbol Club of Washington. Baltimore is a 13-point favorite (-110 on both sides). Quoth the Raven, ever sore. Get a prop bet and lay 20.

New York Giants (+500) at Los Angeles Rams (-667)

The money line is off the table and Over/Under takes into account that the Giants will score Garbage Time points at the end, which may well happen. I’m not as bullish on the Rams as some, but -12.5 points (-110 for both) is the only bet I would consider. Take the Rams and lay the points.

New England (+250) at Kansas City (-304)

There are times when you make a small investment with the expectation of losing, but the return is enough to make it worthwhile. Giving +250 to Bill Belichick doesn’t happen very often, much less with an opponent with K.C.’s pedigree. Don’t bet big, but take the Patriots on the money line.

Buffalo (-167) at Las Vegas (+140)

This one may be more of a tossup than a lot of people think, but, key offensive injuries and defensive inefficiency makes a 3-point spread for Buffalo (-110 for both teams) too tempting to pass up. Take Buffalo and lay the points.

Philadelphia (+250) at San Francisco (-304)

I’ve given up on the Eagles being respectable and a legitimate playoff contender. I’m not as on-board with the 49ers to freely give away seven points. The only bet of interest to me is the Over/Under (44.5 and -110 for both sides). Desperate times call for desperate decisions. Take the Over.

Atlanta (+285) at Green Bay (-358)

As much as I am tapping the brakes on any Over/Under of 55 points, a 57.5 O/U (-110 for both sides) sets off alarms. You ever know a siren to be good? However, in this case with these defenses and those offenses, especially Atlanta’s potent offense and pathetic defense, as much as I hate to say it, take the Over.



Minnesota (N/A) at Houston (N/A)

As of early Thursday, this one is off the board – and rightly so. The Vikings weren’t allowed in their own facility Wednesday. Houston was. If that’s not a competitive advantage, what is? If they set a point spread, take Houston.



Pittsburgh (N/A) at Tennessee (ML)

Removed from Week 4 slate.



