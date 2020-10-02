Fantasy football injury report: Week 4 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Week 4. He didn’t practice all week and is officially questionable. WR Christian Kirk (groin) will also be a game-time decision after he was limited in practice all week.

ATLANTA FALCONS (Monday night)

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday, but there is optimism for him to play in Week 4. Check his status after Saturday’s practice. WR Russell Gage Jr. (concussion) practiced in full Friday and should be good to go. WR Calvin Ridley (ankle) was limited Friday, and he figures to be questionable. Check his status Saturday.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS

RB Zack Moss (toe) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time call.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (wrist) practiced in full all week and is good to go for Week 4.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (groin) was limited in practice Friday and will be questionable this week. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week, and he’s set to return. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (back) was limited Thursday but logged a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.



DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS (played Thursday)

RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) missed his third straight game Thursday night. QB Drew Lock (shoulder) was out as well.



DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (Monday night)

WR Davante Adams (hamstring) graduated to a full practice Friday and appears on track to return Monday night. Check his status Saturday. WR Allen Lazard (abdomen) is out for multiple weeks after surgery on a core muscle.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Duke Johnson (ankle) and WR Will Fuller (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and should be active.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll miss Week 4. RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder) practiced Friday, and he’s set to go.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR DJ Chark Jr. (chest) made it back to practice fully Friday, and he’s set to return.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Tyreek Hill (heel) practiced fully all week and is healthy for Week 4.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (knee) and RB Josh Jacobs (hip, knee) practiced fully all week and are good for Week 4. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is listed as doubtful.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

QB Tyrod Taylor (lung) didn’t practice all week and is out. RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced all week and will play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers (ribs) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll be out once again.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

No injuries of fantasy note.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Julian Edelman (knee) and RB Sony Michel (quadriceps) were limited in practice all week and are listed as questionable. Edelman has been playing through his ailment, but this is a new one for Michel. He’s a game-time decision. RB James White (personal) returned to practice Wednesday but hasn’t received an update in the news since. He could return.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) was limited all week, but he was ruled out for Week 4 again due to a high-ankle sprain. TE Jared Cook (groin) will also be sidelined.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (toe) is on the Reserve/Injured list but is expected to return in a few weeks.

NEW YORK JETS (played Thursday)

WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) was ruled out for Thursday night. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) will remain on the Reserve/Injured list at least until after Week 4. He said he plans to play in Week 5. WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) returned to action with seven grabs for 104 yards.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) was placed on IR this week and will miss at least three more games. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) are out as well. RB Miles Sanders (gluteus) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is doubtful.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (bye week)

WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) practiced fully Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Jordan Reed (knee) will miss the Week 4 game. are all out as well. TE George Kittle (knee) and RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs) practiced in full Friday and are good to go.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (knee) is listed as questionable, but he was a full participant Friday. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) are out for Week 4. WR Scotty Miller (hip, groin) was able to practice fully Friday for the first time this week, but he is listed as questionable. WR Justin Watson (shoulder) practiced fully all week and should be fine.

TENNESSEE TITANS (bye week)

The team was unable to practice this week.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out for Week 4. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) didn’t practice Friday, and he’s questionable.