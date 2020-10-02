Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 4

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Note: The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans game has been postponed until a later time and will not be played during Week 4.

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sun 1 p.m. ET Colts Bears -2 +2 42.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Saints Lions -4 +4 54.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Cardinals Panthers -3.5 +3.5 50.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Jaguars Bengals +3 -3 49.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Browns Cowboys +4.5 -4.5 55.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Seahawks Dolphins -6.5 +6.5 52.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Chargers Buccaneers +7 -7 43.5 Sun 1 p.m. ET Vikings Texans OFF OFF OFF Sun 1 p.m. ET Ravens Football Team -14 +14 45.5 Sun 4:05 p.m. ET Giants Rams +13.5 -13.5 47.5 Sun 4:25 p.m. ET Patriots Chiefs +6.5 -6.5 52.5 Sun 4:25 p.m. ET Bills Raiders -3 +3 52.5 Sun 8:20 p.m. ET Eagles 49ers +7 -7 45.5 Mon 8:15 p.m. ET Falcons Packers +7 -7 56.5

