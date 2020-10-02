Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 4

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Note: The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans game has been postponed until a later time and will not be played during Week 4.
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Colts
|Bears
|-2
|+2
|42.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Saints
|Lions
|-4
|+4
|54.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|Panthers
|-3.5
|+3.5
|50.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Jaguars
|Bengals
|+3
|-3
|49.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Browns
|Cowboys
|+4.5
|-4.5
|55.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Seahawks
|Dolphins
|-6.5
|+6.5
|52.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Chargers
|Buccaneers
|+7
|-7
|43.5
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Vikings
|Texans
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sun
|1 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|Football Team
|-14
|+14
|45.5
|Sun
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Giants
|Rams
|+13.5
|-13.5
|47.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|Chiefs
|+6.5
|-6.5
|52.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m. ET
|Bills
|Raiders
|-3
|+3
|52.5
|Sun
|8:20 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|49ers
|+7
|-7
|45.5
|Mon
|8:15 p.m. ET
|Falcons
|Packers
|+7
|-7
|56.5
