Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 4

Week 4 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Terry McLaurin, RB Chris Carson, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Christian Kirk, RB Joe Mixon, RB Kareem Hunt

Afternoon games: RB Zack Moss

Sunday night: None

Monday night: WR Davante Adams, WR Julio Jones, WR Calvin Ridley

Baltimore at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy



baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out for Week 4. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) didn’t practice Friday, and he’s questionable.

LA Chargers at Tampa Bay (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, possible light rain



los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (lung) didn’t practice all week and is out. RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced all week and will play.

tampa bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) are out for Week 4. WR Scotty Miller (hip, groin) was able to practice fully Friday for the first time this week, but he is listed as questionable. WR Justin Watson (shoulder) practiced fully all week and should be fine.

Seattle at Miami (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy



seattle

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (knee) is listed as questionable, but he was a full participant Friday. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.

miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.



Minnesota at Houston (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Duke Johnson (ankle) and WR Will Fuller (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and should be active.

New Orleans at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



new orleans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) was limited all week, but he was ruled out for Week 4 again due to a high-ankle sprain. TE Jared Cook (groin) also will be sidelined.

detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Cleveland at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



cleveland

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (groin) was limited in practice Friday and will be questionable this week. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week, and he’s set to play. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (back) was limited Thursday but logged a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.

dallas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: Star LT Tyron Smith (neck) is questionable and on track to play this week after missing consecutive games. This comes days after Dallas lost starting RT La’el Collins (hip) to what the team hopes is the short-term version of injured reserve.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, mostly cloudy



jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DJ Chark Jr. (chest) made it back to practice fully Friday, and he’s set to return.

cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (chest) was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable. He is shaping up to be a game-time decision.

Arizona at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, overcast



arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Week 4. He didn’t practice all week and is officially questionable. WR Christian Kirk (groin) will also be a game-time decision after he was limited in practice all week.

carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR for at least a couple more weeks.

NY Giants at LA Rams (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) is on the Reserve/Injured list but is expected to return in a few weeks.

los angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ribs) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll be out once again.

Indianapolis at Chicago (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, partly cloudy



indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll miss Week 4 after being placed on IR. RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder) practiced Friday, and he’s set to go.

chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (wrist) practiced in full all week and is good to go for Week 4. RB Tarik Cohen (knee) was placed on season-ending IR this week.

Buffalo at Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome



buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Zack Moss (toe) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time call.

las vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (knee) and RB Josh Jacobs (hip, knee) practiced fully all week and are good for Week 4. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is listed as doubtful.

New England at Kansas City ( POSTPONED, TBD )

Kickoff Weather: TBD



new england

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Cam Newton (illness) tested positive for COVID-19 and is now on the reserve list. He is expected to be replaced by QB Brian Hoyer. WR Julian Edelman (knee) and RB Sony Michel (quadriceps) were limited in practice all week and are listed as questionable. Edelman has been playing through his ailment, but this is a new one for Michel. He’s a game-time decision. RB James White (personal) returned to practice Wednesday but hasn’t received an update in the news since. He could return.

kansas city

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (heel) practiced fully all week and is healthy for Week 4.

Philadelphia at San Francisco (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear



philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) was placed on IR this week and will miss at least three more games. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) are out as well. RB Miles Sanders (gluteus) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is doubtful.

san francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Jordan Reed (knee) will miss the Week 4 game. are all out as well. TE George Kittle (knee) and RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs) practiced in full Friday and are good to go.

Atlanta at Green Bay (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, clear



atlanta

Lineup notes:

green bay

Lineup notes: