Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 4

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Week 4 gameday inactives, weather and notes
TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: WR Terry McLaurin (active), RB Chris Carson (active), WR DeAndre Hopkins (active), WR Christian Kirk (active), RB Joe Mixon (active), RB Kareem Hunt (active)
Afternoon games: RB Zack Moss
Sunday night: None
Monday night: WR Davante Adams, WR Julio Jones, WR Calvin Ridley
Baltimore at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy
baltimore
Inactives: OT Ronnie Stanley, QB Trace McSorley, DL Derek Wolfe, DT Justin Madubuike, S Geno Stone and WR Chris Moore
Lineup notes: Starting LT Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) will miss this contest.
washington
Inactives: QB Alex Smith, OT Saahdiq Charles, WR Steven Sims, DE Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb and CB Danny Johnson
Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out for Week 4. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) didn’t practice Friday, but he’ll give it a whirl.
LA Chargers at Tampa Bay (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, possible light rain
los angeles
Inactives: SS Jahleel Addae, OT Storm Norton, WR Joe Reed, OG Trai Turner, OT Bryan Bulaga, WR Mike Williams and QB Tyrod Taylor
Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (lung) didn’t practice all week and is out. RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced all week and will play. WR Mike Williams (hamstring) is out.
tampa bay
Inactives: OT Aaron Stinnie, WR Chris Godwin, LB Cam Gill, DT Khalil Davis, RB Leonard Fournette and QB Ryan W. Griffin
Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) are out for Week 4. WR Scotty Miller (hip, groin) was able to practice fully Friday for the first time this week, but he is listed as questionable. Miller will give it a go. WR Justin Watson (shoulder) practiced fully all week and is fine.
Seattle at Miami (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy
seattle
Inactives: S Jamal Adams, CB Neiko Thorpe, LB Jordyn Brooks, RB Carlos Hyde, C Kyle E. Fuller, CB Quinton Dunbar and S Lano Hill
Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (knee) quickly overcame a mild sprain and is ready to go. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week and will not play.
miami
Inactives: OL Adam Pankey, DE Jason Strowbridge, WR Malcolm Perry, SS Kavon Frazier and CB Byron Jones
Lineup notes: Starting CB Byron Jones (groin) is inactive.
Minnesota at Houston (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)
minnesota
Inactives: OL Olisaemeka Udoh, CB Kris Boyd, WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Mike Hughes, DE Eddie Yarbrough and DE James Lynch
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
houston
Inactives: WR Keke Coutee, OT Charlie Heck, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Cullen Gillaspia and LB Peter Kalambayi
Lineup notes: RB Duke Johnson (ankle) and WR Will Fuller (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and are active.
New Orleans at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
new orleans
Inactives: DE Marcus Davenport, OT Andrus Peat, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Michael Thomas, CB Janoris Jenkins, TE Jared Cook and DL Shy Tuttle
Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) was limited all week, but he was ruled out for Week 4 again due to a high-ankle sprain. TE Jared Cook (groin) also will be sidelined. The two starting cornerbacks and the starting right tackle are also inactive.
detroit
Inactives: LB Elijah Lee, OG Logan Stenberg, S C.J. Moore, CB Chris Jones and TE Hunter Bryant
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
Cleveland at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)
cleveland
Inactives: DE Adrian Clayborn, WR Rashard Higgins, LB Tae Davis, C Evan Brown and CB Greedy Williams
Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (groin) was limited in practice Friday and is active. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week, and he’s ready to play. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (back) was limited Thursday but logged a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.
dallas
Inactives: OL Alex Light, QB Ben DiNucci, DT Neville Gallimore, LB Rashad Smith and CB Reggie Robinson II
Lineup notes: Star LT Tyron Smith (neck) returns after missing consecutive games. This comes days after Dallas lost starting RT La’el Collins (hip) to injured reserve.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, mostly cloudy
jacksonville
Inactives: QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, PK Stephen Hauschka, DL Daniel Ekuale, C Brandon Linder, WR Dede Westbrook and CB Josiah Scott
Lineup notes: WR DJ Chark Jr. (chest) made it back to practice fully Friday, and he’s ready to return. PK Aldrick Rosas will handle the kicking duties for the Jaguars in Week 4 with PK Stephen Hauschka (knee) unavailable.
cincinnati
Inactives: LB Logan Wilson, CB Mackensie Alexander, WR John Ross, PK Austin Seibert, RB Trayveon Williams, DL Geno Atkins and OG Keaton Sutherland
Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (chest) was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable. He is active, but the extent of how much the injury could impact his play is anyone’s guess.
Arizona at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, overcast
arizona
Inactives: QB Brett Hundley, S Budda Baker, LB Devon Kennard, OT Joshua Miles, RB Eno Benjamin, OT Joshua Jones and FS Chris Banjo
Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and WR Christian Kirk (groin) were game-time decisions but are both dressed.
carolina
Inactives: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, OT Dennis Daley, QB P.J. Walker, RB Trenton Cannon, DT Bravvion Roy, OT Russell Okung and LB Chris Orr
Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR for at least a couple more weeks.
NY Giants at LA Rams (4:05 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear (open-air dome)
new york
Inactives: DT R.J. McIntosh, WR Austin Mack, SS Jabrill Peppers, OT Jackson Barton, LB T.J. Brunson and DE Carter Coughlin
Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) is on the Reserve/Injured list but is expected to return in a few weeks.
los angeles
Inactives: S Jordan Fuller, DE Eric Banks, C Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and RB Cam Akers
Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ribs) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll be out once again.
Indianapolis at Chicago (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, partly cloudy
indianapolis
Inactives: DE Ron’Dell Carter, CB T.J. Carrie, WR Dezmon Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, TE Noah Togiai and QB Jacob Eason
Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll miss Week 4 after being placed on IR. RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder) practiced Friday, and he’s set to go.
chicago
Inactives: CB Sherrick McManis, DL Daniel McCullers, OT Arlington Hambright, RB Artavis Pierce, WR Riley Ridley and QB Tyler Bray
Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (wrist) practiced in full all week and is good to go for Week 4. RB Tarik Cohen (knee) was placed on season-ending IR this week.
Buffalo at Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome
buffalo
Inactives: LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OL Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith, QB Jake Fromm and RB Zack Moss
Lineup notes: RB Zack Moss (toe) was limited in practice all week and is not ready to go just yet.
las vegas
Inactives: WR Bryan Edwards, OT Trent Brown, OG Patrick Omameh, S Dallin Leavitt, WR Henry Ruggs III and CB Rico Gafford
Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (knee) and RB Josh Jacobs (hip, knee) practiced fully all week and are good for Week 4. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) didn’t practice all week and also is inactive.
Philadelphia at San Francisco (8:20 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear
philadelphia
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) was placed on IR this week and will miss at least three more games. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) are out as well. RB Miles Sanders (gluteus) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is doubtful.
san francisco
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Jordan Reed (knee) will miss the Week 4 game. are all out as well. TE George Kittle (knee) and RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs) practiced in full Friday and are good to go.
New England at Kansas City (7:00 p.m. EDT Monday)
Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, clear
new england
Lineup notes: QB Cam Newton (illness) tested positive for COVID-19 and is now on the reserve list. He is expected to be replaced by QB Brian Hoyer. WR Julian Edelman (knee) and RB Sony Michel (quadriceps) were limited in practice all week and are listed as questionable. Edelman has been playing through his ailment, but this is a new one for Michel. He’s a game-time decision. RB James White (personal) returned to practice Wednesday but hasn’t received an update in the news since. He could return.
kansas city
Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (heel) practiced fully all week and is healthy for Week 4.
Atlanta at Green Bay (8:50 p.m. EDT Monday)
Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, clear
atlanta
Lineup notes:
green bay
Lineup notes: