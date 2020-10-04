Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 4

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 4 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Terry McLaurin (active), RB Chris Carson (active), WR DeAndre Hopkins (active), WR Christian Kirk (active), RB Joe Mixon (active), RB Kareem Hunt (active)

Afternoon games: RB Zack Moss

Sunday night: None

Monday night: WR Davante Adams, WR Julio Jones, WR Calvin Ridley

Baltimore at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy



baltimore

Inactives: OT Ronnie Stanley, QB Trace McSorley, DL Derek Wolfe, DT Justin Madubuike, S Geno Stone and WR Chris Moore

Lineup notes: Starting LT Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) will miss this contest.

washington

Inactives: QB Alex Smith, OT Saahdiq Charles, WR Steven Sims, DE Chase Young, LB Cole Holcomb and CB Danny Johnson

Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out for Week 4. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) didn’t practice Friday, but he’ll give it a whirl.

LA Chargers at Tampa Bay (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, possible light rain



los angeles

Inactives: SS Jahleel Addae, OT Storm Norton, WR Joe Reed, OG Trai Turner, OT Bryan Bulaga, WR Mike Williams and QB Tyrod Taylor

Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (lung) didn’t practice all week and is out. RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced all week and will play. WR Mike Williams (hamstring) is out.

tampa bay

Inactives: OT Aaron Stinnie, WR Chris Godwin, LB Cam Gill, DT Khalil Davis, RB Leonard Fournette and QB Ryan W. Griffin

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) are out for Week 4. WR Scotty Miller (hip, groin) was able to practice fully Friday for the first time this week, but he is listed as questionable. Miller will give it a go. WR Justin Watson (shoulder) practiced fully all week and is fine.

Seattle at Miami (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy



seattle

Inactives: S Jamal Adams, CB Neiko Thorpe, LB Jordyn Brooks, RB Carlos Hyde, C Kyle E. Fuller, CB Quinton Dunbar and S Lano Hill



Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (knee) quickly overcame a mild sprain and is ready to go. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week and will not play.

miami

Inactives: OL Adam Pankey, DE Jason Strowbridge, WR Malcolm Perry, SS Kavon Frazier and CB Byron Jones

Lineup notes: Starting CB Byron Jones (groin) is inactive.



Minnesota at Houston (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



minnesota

Inactives: OL Olisaemeka Udoh, CB Kris Boyd, WR Tajae Sharpe, CB Mike Hughes, DE Eddie Yarbrough and DE James Lynch



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

houston

Inactives: WR Keke Coutee, OT Charlie Heck, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Cullen Gillaspia and LB Peter Kalambayi

Lineup notes: RB Duke Johnson (ankle) and WR Will Fuller (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and are active.

New Orleans at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



new orleans

Inactives: DE Marcus Davenport, OT Andrus Peat, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Michael Thomas, CB Janoris Jenkins, TE Jared Cook and DL Shy Tuttle



Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) was limited all week, but he was ruled out for Week 4 again due to a high-ankle sprain. TE Jared Cook (groin) also will be sidelined. The two starting cornerbacks and the starting right tackle are also inactive.

detroit

Inactives: LB Elijah Lee, OG Logan Stenberg, S C.J. Moore, CB Chris Jones and TE Hunter Bryant



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Cleveland at Dallas (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



cleveland

Inactives: DE Adrian Clayborn, WR Rashard Higgins, LB Tae Davis, C Evan Brown and CB Greedy Williams



Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (groin) was limited in practice Friday and is active. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week, and he’s ready to play. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (back) was limited Thursday but logged a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.

dallas

Inactives: OL Alex Light, QB Ben DiNucci, DT Neville Gallimore, LB Rashad Smith and CB Reggie Robinson II



Lineup notes: Star LT Tyron Smith (neck) returns after missing consecutive games. This comes days after Dallas lost starting RT La’el Collins (hip) to injured reserve.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, mostly cloudy



jacksonville

Inactives: QB Jake Luton, CB Luq Barcoo, PK Stephen Hauschka, DL Daniel Ekuale, C Brandon Linder, WR Dede Westbrook and CB Josiah Scott

Lineup notes: WR DJ Chark Jr. (chest) made it back to practice fully Friday, and he’s ready to return. PK Aldrick Rosas will handle the kicking duties for the Jaguars in Week 4 with PK Stephen Hauschka (knee) unavailable.

cincinnati

Inactives: LB Logan Wilson, CB Mackensie Alexander, WR John Ross, PK Austin Seibert, RB Trayveon Williams, DL Geno Atkins and OG Keaton Sutherland

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (chest) was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable. He is active, but the extent of how much the injury could impact his play is anyone’s guess.

Arizona at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, overcast



arizona

Inactives: QB Brett Hundley, S Budda Baker, LB Devon Kennard, OT Joshua Miles, RB Eno Benjamin, OT Joshua Jones and FS Chris Banjo

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and WR Christian Kirk (groin) were game-time decisions but are both dressed.

carolina

Inactives: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, OT Dennis Daley, QB P.J. Walker, RB Trenton Cannon, DT Bravvion Roy, OT Russell Okung and LB Chris Orr

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR for at least a couple more weeks.

NY Giants at LA Rams (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



new york

Inactives: DT R.J. McIntosh, WR Austin Mack, SS Jabrill Peppers, OT Jackson Barton, LB T.J. Brunson and DE Carter Coughlin

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) is on the Reserve/Injured list but is expected to return in a few weeks.

los angeles

Inactives: S Jordan Fuller, DE Eric Banks, C Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and RB Cam Akers

Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ribs) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll be out once again.

Indianapolis at Chicago (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, partly cloudy



indianapolis

Inactives: DE Ron’Dell Carter, CB T.J. Carrie, WR Dezmon Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, TE Noah Togiai and QB Jacob Eason

Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll miss Week 4 after being placed on IR. RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder) practiced Friday, and he’s set to go.

chicago

Inactives: CB Sherrick McManis, DL Daniel McCullers, OT Arlington Hambright, RB Artavis Pierce, WR Riley Ridley and QB Tyler Bray

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (wrist) practiced in full all week and is good to go for Week 4. RB Tarik Cohen (knee) was placed on season-ending IR this week.

Buffalo at Las Vegas (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome



buffalo

Inactives: LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OL Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith, QB Jake Fromm and RB Zack Moss

Lineup notes: RB Zack Moss (toe) was limited in practice all week and is not ready to go just yet.

las vegas

Inactives: WR Bryan Edwards, OT Trent Brown, OG Patrick Omameh, S Dallin Leavitt, WR Henry Ruggs III and CB Rico Gafford

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (knee) and RB Josh Jacobs (hip, knee) practiced fully all week and are good for Week 4. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) didn’t practice all week and also is inactive.

Philadelphia at San Francisco (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear



philadelphia

Lineup notes: WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) was placed on IR this week and will miss at least three more games. WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) are out as well. RB Miles Sanders (gluteus) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) is doubtful.

san francisco

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Jordan Reed (knee) will miss the Week 4 game. are all out as well. TE George Kittle (knee) and RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs) practiced in full Friday and are good to go.

New England at Kansas City (7:00 p.m. EDT Monday)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, clear



new england

Lineup notes: QB Cam Newton (illness) tested positive for COVID-19 and is now on the reserve list. He is expected to be replaced by QB Brian Hoyer. WR Julian Edelman (knee) and RB Sony Michel (quadriceps) were limited in practice all week and are listed as questionable. Edelman has been playing through his ailment, but this is a new one for Michel. He’s a game-time decision. RB James White (personal) returned to practice Wednesday but hasn’t received an update in the news since. He could return.

kansas city

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (heel) practiced fully all week and is healthy for Week 4.

Atlanta at Green Bay (8:50 p.m. EDT Monday)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, clear



atlanta

green bay

