Tunnel Vision of Week 4

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Dak Prescott 502-12 4 Tom Brady 369-(-3) 5 Teddy Bridgewater 276-32 3 Lamar Jackson 193-53 3 Josh Allen 288-(-1) 3 Running Backs Rush

Receive TD Joe Mixon 25-151

6-30 3 Dalvin Cook 27-130

2-16 2 Melvin Gordon 23-107

2-11 2 Chris Carson 16-80

3-20 2 Ezekiel Elliot 12-54

8-71 0 Wide Receivers Catches TD Odell Beckham 2-73

5-81 3 Amari Cooper 12-134 1 D.J. Chark 8-95 2 Adam Thielen 8-114 1 Mike Evans 7-122 1 Tight Ends Catches TD Mark Andrews 3-57 2 Darren Waller 9-88 0 Dalton Schultz 4-72 1 Austin Hooper 5-34 1 George Kittle 15-183 1 Placekickers XP FG Brandon McManus 4 3 Sam Ficken 1 5 Jason Sanders 0 5 Randy Bullock 3 4 Rodrigo Blankenship 1 4 Defense Sck-TO TD Rams 5-1 0 Jets 0-3 1 Browns 3-3 0 Chargers 0-1 1 Bills 2-2 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

RB Austin Ekeler – Hamstring

RB Nick Chubb – Knee

RB LeSean McCoy – Ankle

TE Tyler Eifert – Concussion

TE Jordan Akins – Concussion

TE O.J. Howard – Achilles

TE Noah Fant – Ankle

RB Chris Carson – Head (returned)

WR Mike Evans – Leg (returned)

WR Devante Parker – Ankle (returned)

Chasing Ambulances

Fewer injuries, but two major fantasy running backs went down.

RB Austin Ekeler – He was fighting for extra yards when he got pulled down and he grabbed the back of his left leg. A hamstring injury was confirmed but it could be more since he could not put any weight on the leg and was carted off the field. The initial speculation is that he won’t miss the rest of the season but could be out for many weeks. That makes the backfield into a committee with the rookie Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson. Neither back was productive on Sunday but Kelley already totals 52 carries on the season with one score. He also lost two fumbles.

Jackson has provided backfield depth for the last three years and will be involved as well. Kelley should take the lead but continued fumbling will not help his workload. The Chargers face the Saints, Jets, and Dolphins next, so having a piece of the backfield should pay off in fantasy points.

RB Nick Chubb – While he’ll have an MRI on Monday to determine what damage there is in his knee, the early speculation is that he did not tear an ACL and just sprained it. Kareem Hunt would be the top running back and D’Ernest Johnson would take Chubb’s place. Johnson is a second-year undrafted free agent from South Florida who only ran four times last year. He rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries in Dallas with 28 yards from one run. If Chubb misses any games, Johnson has fantasy value but would play the Colts and Steelers next, so he’ll likely be much more limited than he was in Dallas.

RB LeSean McCoy – While he hasn’t done much, he left the win over the Chargers in a game that already was without Leonard Fournette. Ronald Jones remains the starter, but if McCoy misses time and especially if he and Fournette remain out, it would get some playing time for the third-round pick Ke’Shawn Vaughn. The rookie only gained four yards on three carries but he caught two passes for 22 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He may see negligible work, but at least got onto the field and showed his talent as a receiver.

TE O.J. Howard – He is believed to have torn his Achilles, which would end his season. That leaves Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Gronk caught six passes in Week 3 but was back to a single catch on Sunday. Cameron Brate caught a touchdown this week, but it was his only catch in the game. Gronk likely stands in line first to see more work, but that doesn’t mean it carries any fantasy value.

TE Noah Fant – Injured his ankle last Thursday but there’s been nothing official yet about his status. He is considered week-to-week which should allow the fourth-round rookie Albert Okwuegbunam to see action. The 6-5, 258-pound Missouri product scored 23 times in college and impressed in training camp. He runs a 4.49/40 which is blazing for a tight end.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

WR Tim Patrick – He is replacing Courtland Sutton and already scored in Week 3. He stepped up more last Thursday when he caught six passes for 113 yards and another touchdown in the win over the Jets. Noah Fant’s injury could prompt even more work for the other receivers like Patrick.

RB Reggie Bonnafon – The No. 2 running back wasn’t clear for the Panthers and we all thought it didn’t matter anyway. Mike Davis emerged late as the backup and Bonnafon had been in the conversation. He was allowed ten runs in the win over the Cardinals and gained 53 yards. He also caught two passes for 18 yards and scored once. It doesn’t matter whenever McCaffrey returns, but for now, Bonnafon has bought some playing time.

QB Dak Prescott – He threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to the Browns and set the NFL record with three straight games with 450 passing yards. He’s on a pace to throw for 6,760 yards and with the way the Cowboys give away points, he’ll be throwing that much in every game.

RB D’Andre Swift – The Lions rookie scored his first NFL touchdown when he caught four passes for 30 yards in the loss to the Saints. He also ran for 22 yards on four rushes. Notable too is that Kerryon Johnson has only been used for four touches in these last two games while Swift is up to eight touches in a game. Peterson only ran 11 times and did not make a catch.

WR Justin Jefferson – Logged four receptions for 103 yards in the Vikings win at the Texans and that makes two straight weeks over 100 yards. In an offense that was predicated on the run or just throwing to Adam Thielen. Like that? His next two opponents are the Seahawks and Falcons. Cha-ching…

RB DeeJay Dallas – The Seahawk’s fourth-round pick last April had his debut on Sunday with Carlos Hyde out. He ran for eight yards on two rushes and caught two passes for 15 yards. Travis Homer only managed five yards on his four carries and caught one pass (though it was a touchdown). Dallas impressed this summer but the Seahawks didn’t have a spot for him until this week.

RB Devonta Freeman – This was the second week that Freeman was on the Giants and he led the backfield with eleven rushes for 33 yards – no other rusher had more than six carries. Freeman also caught four passes for 35 yards which is more likely where any fantasy value will come. Particularly with Dallas, Washington and Philadelphia up next.

WR Brandin Cooks – He logged zero catches on his three targets in the loss to the Vikings. According to Deshaun Watson, the Vikings schemed to take Cooks out of the equation and were very successful. Cooks replaced Andre Hopkins and gained 95 yards on five catches in Week 2. But then the Steelers limited him to three catches and the Vikings shut him out. The Jaguars and Titans are up next but Cooks totals just ten catches for 138 yards on the season. They schemed to take away Hopkins too…

WR Hunter Renfrow – The Raiders were without Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs this week – and could continue since they are week to week. In their place, Renfrow was the top wideout with eight targets for five catches and 57 yards. Nelson Agholor also started and scored on his four receptions for 44 yards. And, of course, Darren Waller (9-88) just returned to being the team target-sponge.

TE George Kittle – He returned to the lineup after a knee sprain kept him out last week. The 49ers star tight end caught 15 passes for 183 yards and one score. Only 14 receivers have ever caught more in a single game.

Huddle player of the week

Dak Prescott – He just set the NFL record with three straight games of 450 yards and he ended with 502 and four touchdowns in the loss to the Browns. The Cowboys defense practices social distancing from their opponents and Prescott is tasked with throwing like a madman every week. So much the better for fantasy owners.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Teddy Bridgewater 276-32 3 QB Jared Goff 200-(-3) 1 RB Antonio Gibson 13-46

4-82 1 RB Austin Ekeler 2-12

1-2 0 RB Latavius Murray 14-64

1-19 2 RB Kenyan Drake 13-35

0-0 0 WR Tim Patrick 6-113 1 WR Robert Woods 6-35 0 WR Tre’Quan Smith 4-54 2 WR DeAndre Hopkins 7-41 0 WR David Moore 3-95 1 WR Tyler Lockett 2-39 0 TE O.J. Howard 3-50 1 TE Mike Gesicki 1-15 0 PK Sam Ficken 5 FG PK Greg Zuerlein 2 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 167 Huddle Fantasy Points = 48

