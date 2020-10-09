Fantasy football injury report: Week 5 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Kenyan Drake (chest) practiced fully all week and is off the injury report for Week 5.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) did not practice all week and is questionable for Week 5. WR Calvin Ridley (thigh, knee) was limited all week but is fit to play.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness) is questionable for Week 5. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant Friday.

BUFFALO BILLS (Tuesday night)

RB Zack Moss (toe) was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was limited in practice last week before being ruled out. Check his status throughout the weekend. WR Cole Beasley (foot) was a full participant Thursday and is trending in the right direction. WR John Brown (calf) was limited Friday and will be a question mark to play.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR for at least one more week.

CHICAGO BEARS (Played Thursday)

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (shin) was limited Thursday and Friday, and he draws a questionable tag for Week 5.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (toe), WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and RB Kareem Hunt (groin) were full participants Friday and are free to play.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS (Monday night)

RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and appears on track to return. QB Drew Lock (shoulder) was limited, and he might be on the wrong side of questionable. TE Noah Fant (ankle) hasn’t practiced yet this week and looks doubtful.

DETROIT LIONS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) went on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more weeks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) was limited all week but didn’t receive an injury tag.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and WR Mecole Hardman (hamstring) practiced fully all week and are healthy for Week 5.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (hip) practiced fully all week and is good for Week 5. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. TE Darren Waller (knee) has been limited all week, but he’s good to go. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) practiced fully Thursday and Friday but draws a questionable tag.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (Monday night)

RB Austin Ekeler (shoulder) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. WR Mike Williams (hamstring) didn’t practice Thursday. Check his participation level Friday and Saturday to gauge his Week 5 prospects.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers (ribs) practiced fully Friday and is set to return in Week 5.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR DeVante Parker (ankle) practiced fully Friday, and he wasn’t on the injury report for Week 5.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was limited Wednesday but a full-go Thursday and Friday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Monday night)

WR Julian Edelman (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, but this has been status quo most of the year. He should play. QB Cam Newton (illness) remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Week 5.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Monday night)

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (groin) were limited participants Thursday. Check their participation levels Saturday, because both players could go either way.

NEW YORK GIANTS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) hasn’t practiced all week and appears doubtful. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) returned to practice this week and looks poised to come off the Reserve/Injured list. WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) practiced all week and should be good to go. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was inactive all week during practice and has been ruled out.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were ruled out again. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) practiced fully all week and appears poised to return.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) practiced fully Friday and should be out there this week.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) practiced in full and looks set to return under center. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited and draws a questionable tag. TE Jordan Reed (knee) went on IR and will miss six to eight weeks. WR Deebo Samuel (illness) didn’t practice Thursday or Friday but is questionable.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (knee) was a full participant Thursday and should be fine unless something popped up Friday. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week, and he’s on the fence for Week 5.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Played Thursday)

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) were out Thursday night. WR Mike Evans (ankle) was able to play through his questionable tag and caught two touchdowns.

TENNESSEE TITANS (Tuesday night)

The team was unable to practice through Friday but could do so this weekend.



WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out again. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) progressed to a full practice Friday and is good to go.