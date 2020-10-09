Six points with David Dorey

There have been points a’plenty in the 2020 NFL and yet injuries continue to mount and change who it is that is actually accruing those fantasy points. We lost Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb for a few weeks and it is sometimes hard to remember that there have only been four games. Fantasy rosters are undergoing constant changes and owning the backups to your best players has never been more important.

Typically, injuries tend to get lower every week and become minimal later in the year. We’ll see if a lack of conditioning in the summer will continue to make such a negative impact.

Six things going into the weekend: