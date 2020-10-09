Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 5

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook.

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sun 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons +1.5 -1.5 53.5 Sun 1:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs +11.5 -11.5 55.5 Sun 1:00 PM Los Angeles Rams Washington Football Team -7 +7 46.5 Sun 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans +5.5 -5.5 53.5 Sun 1:00 PM Arizona Cardinals New York Jets -7 +7 47.5 Sun 1:00 PM Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers +7 -7 44.5 Sun 1:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens +12.5 -12.5 50.5 Sun 4:05 PM Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers +9.5 -9.5 51.5 Sun 4:25 PM New York Giants Dallas Cowboys +8 -8 54.5 Sun 4:25 PM Indianapolis Colts Cleveland Browns -1 +1 47.5 Sun 8:20 PM Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks +7 -7 56.5 Mon 5:00 PM Denver Broncos New England Patriots OFF OFF OFF Mon 8:15 PM Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints +8 -8 50.5 Tue 7:00 PM Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans OFF OFF OFF

