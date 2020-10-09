Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 5

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Carolina Panthers
|Atlanta Falcons
|+1.5
|-1.5
|53.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+11.5
|-11.5
|55.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Los Angeles Rams
|Washington Football Team
|-7
|+7
|46.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Houston Texans
|+5.5
|-5.5
|53.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Arizona Cardinals
|New York Jets
|-7
|+7
|47.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+7
|-7
|44.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Baltimore Ravens
|+12.5
|-12.5
|50.5
|Sun
|4:05 PM
|Miami Dolphins
|San Francisco 49ers
|+9.5
|-9.5
|51.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|New York Giants
|Dallas Cowboys
|+8
|-8
|54.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|Indianapolis Colts
|Cleveland Browns
|-1
|+1
|47.5
|Sun
|8:20 PM
|Minnesota Vikings
|Seattle Seahawks
|+7
|-7
|56.5
|Mon
|5:00 PM
|Denver Broncos
|New England Patriots
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Mon
|8:15 PM
|Los Angeles Chargers
|New Orleans Saints
|+8
|-8
|50.5
|Tue
|7:00 PM
|Buffalo Bills
|Tennessee Titans
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
