Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 5 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Joe Mixon, TE Mark Andrews

Afternoon games: RB Raheem Mostert, WR Deebo Samuel

Sunday night: None

Monday night: QB Cam Newton, RB Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, WR Mike Williams

Tuesday night: WR A.J. Brown, WR John Brown

Carolina at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR for at least one more week.

atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) did not practice all week and is questionable for Week 5. He is not expected to play. WR Calvin Ridley (thigh, knee) was limited all week but is fit to play.

Las Vegas at Kansas City (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear



Las Vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (hip) practiced fully all week and is good for Week 5. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. TE Darren Waller (knee) has been limited all week, but he’s good to go. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) practiced fully Thursday and Friday but draws a questionable tag.



Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and WR Mecole Hardman (hamstring) practiced fully all week and are healthy for Week 5.

Arizona at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, overcast



Arizona

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (chest) practiced fully all week and is off the injury report for Week 5.

new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) hasn’t practiced all week and appears doubtful. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) returned to practice this week and looks poised to come off the Reserve/Injured list. WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) practiced all week and should be good to go. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was inactive all week during practice and has been ruled out.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, possible light rain



philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were ruled out again. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) practiced fully all week and appears poised to return.

pittsburgh

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) practiced fully Friday and should be out there this week.

Los Angeles Rams at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, rain



los Angeles

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ribs) practiced fully Friday and is set to return in Week 5.

Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out again. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) progressed to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, possible light rain



Cincinnati

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (shin) was limited Thursday and Friday, and he draws a questionable tag for Week 5.

Baltimore

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness) is questionable for Week 5. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant Friday. WR Marquise Brown (knee) was a full participant Friday but is labeled questionable. TE Mark Andrews (thigh) was limited Thursday and Friday. He is questionable, too.

Jacksonville at Houston (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, humid (retractable-roof stadium)



Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) was limited all week but didn’t receive an injury tag.

Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Miami at San Francisco (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear



Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (ankle) practiced fully Friday, and he wasn’t on the injury report for Week 5.

San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) practiced in full and looks set to return under center. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited and draws a questionable tag. WR Deebo Samuel (illness) didn’t practice Thursday or Friday but is questionable.

Indianapolis at Cleveland (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, overcast



Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) went on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more weeks.

Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (toe), WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and RB Kareem Hunt (groin) were full participants Friday and are free to play.

New York Giants at Dallas (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 94 degrees, clear (retractable-roof stadium)



New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) is on IR for at least one more game.

Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Star OT Tyron Smith (neck) will have surgery and is done for the season.

Minnesota at Seattle (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, rain



Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was limited Wednesday but a full-go Thursday and Friday.

Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (knee) was a full participant Thursday and should be fine unless something popped up Friday. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week, and he’s on the fence for Week 5.

Denver at New England (5:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, light rain



Denver

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) practiced fully Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He’s not on the injury report. QB Drew Lock (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable. TE Noah Fant (ankle) hasn’t practiced yet this week and is out.

New England

Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) was limited all week, but this has been status quo most of the year. He should play. He’s questionable. QB Cam Newton (illness) remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and appears likely to miss Week 5.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Los Angeles

Lineup notes: RB Austin Ekeler (shoulder) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. WR Mike Williams (hamstring) didn’t practice Thursday but was limited Friday and Friday. He’s a game-time decision.

New Orleans

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (groin) were limited participants all week. They both are questionable and game-time decisions.

Buffalo at Tennessee (7:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear



Buffalo

Lineup notes: RB Zack Moss (toe) was a full-go during Saturday’s session and is questionable. WR Cole Beasley (foot) was a full participant Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He’s not on the injury report. WR John Brown (calf) was limited all week and is questionable, but he played through the injury last week.

Tennessee

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) was a full participant Saturday and is questionable. WRs Corey Davis (illness) and Adam Humphries (illness) are on the COVID-19 list.