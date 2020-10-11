Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Monday night’s Denver Broncos at New England Patriots has been postponed. Both teams will go on bye this week.
Week 5 gameday inactives, weather and notes
TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: RB Joe Mixon (active), TE Mark Andrews (active), WR Julio Jones (inactive)
Afternoon games: RB Raheem Mostert, WR Deebo Samuel
Sunday night: None
Monday night: QB Cam Newton, RB Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, WR Mike Williams
Tuesday night: WR A.J. Brown, WR John Brown
Carolina at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Carolina
Inactives: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, OT Dennis Daley, QB P.J. Walker, CB Eli Apple and OG Michael Schofield
Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR for at least one more week.
atlanta
Inactives: DT Deadrin Senat, S Jaylinn Hawkins, OT John Wetzel, CB Jordan Miller, WR Julio Jones and RB Qadree Ollison
Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) did not practice all week and has been declared inactive for Week 5. WR Calvin Ridley (thigh, knee) was limited all week but is fit to play.
Las Vegas at Kansas City (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear
Las Vegas
Inactives: DL Maliek Collins, OT Brandon Parker, WR Bryan Edwards, OG Patrick Omameh and S Dallin Leavitt
Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (hip) practiced fully all week and is good for Week 5. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. TE Darren Waller (knee) has been limited all week, but he’s good to go. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) makes his return to play through a questionable tag.
Kansas City
Inactives: LB Darius Harris, RB DeAndre Washington, OG Yasir Durant, DE Demone Harris and TE Ricky Seals-Jones
Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and WR Mecole Hardman (hamstring) practiced fully all week and are healthy for Week 5.
Arizona at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, overcast
Arizona
Inactives: QB Brett Hundley, TE Jordan M. Thomas, LB Devon Kennard, OT Joshua Miles, OT Joshua Jones, RB Eno Benjamin and FS Chris Banjo
Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (chest) practiced fully all week and is off of the injury report for Week 5.
new york
Inactives: OT Mekhi Becton, CB Blessuan Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, QB James Morgan, SS Marqui Christian, RB Ty Johnson and QB Sam Darnold
Lineup notes: WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) has been ruled out. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) returns from the Reserve/Injured list. WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) practiced all week and is good to go. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was inactive all week during practice and has been ruled out.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, possible light rain
philadelphia
Inactives: WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, WR DeSean Jackson, RB Jason Huntley, LB Casey Toohill, TE Hakeem Butler and QB Nate Sudfeld
Lineup notes: WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were ruled out again. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) practiced fully all week and will return.
pittsburgh
Inactives: FS Marcus D. Allen, FB Derek Watt, OT Derwin Gray, QB Joshua Dobbs, DT Carlos Davis and TE Zach Gentry
Lineup notes: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) practiced fully Friday and will be out there this week.
Los Angeles Rams at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, rain
los Angeles
Inactives: LB Micah Kiser, OT Tremayne Anchrum, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and RB Raymond Calais
Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ribs) practiced fully Friday and is set to return in Week 5.
Washington
Inactives: OT Saahdiq Charles, TE Marcus Baugh, QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Greg Stroman and LB Jared Norris
Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out again. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) progressed to a full practice Friday and is good to go.
Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, possible light rain
Cincinnati
Inactives: CB Mackensie Alexander, WR John Ross, LB Markus Bailey, DE Andrew Brown, PK Austin Seibert, RB Trayveon Williams and OG Keaton Sutherland
Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (shin) was limited Thursday and Friday, and he draws a questionable tag for Week 5. He will play through the injury.
Baltimore
Inactives: RB Justice Hill, QB Trace McSorley, DL Justin Ellis, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, OG Tyre Phillips, DT Broderick Washington and WR Chris Moore
Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness), WR Marquise Brown (knee) and TE Mark Andrews (thigh) all will give it a go after missing practice at various points of the week.
Jacksonville at Houston (1:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, humid (retractable-roof stadium)
Jacksonville
Inactives: CB CJ Henderson, QB Jake Luton, DL Daniel Ekuale, WR Dede Westbrook, LB Myles Jack and DE Joshua Allen
Lineup notes: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) was limited all week but didn’t receive an injury tag. He’s active.
Houston
Inactives: WR Keke Coutee, OT Charlie Heck, LB Benardrick McKinney, CB Cornell Armstrong, TE Jordan Akins, LB Peter Kalambayi and RB Buddy Howell
Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.
Miami at San Francisco (4:05 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear
Miami
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (ankle) practiced fully Friday, and he wasn’t on the injury report for Week 5.
San Francisco
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) practiced in full and looks set to return under center. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited and draws a questionable tag. WR Deebo Samuel (illness) didn’t practice Thursday or Friday but is questionable.
Indianapolis at Cleveland (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, overcast
Indianapolis
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) went on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more weeks.
Cleveland
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (toe), WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and RB Kareem Hunt (groin) were full participants Friday and are free to play.
New York Giants at Dallas (4:25 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 94 degrees, clear (retractable-roof stadium)
New York
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) is on IR for at least one more game.
Dallas
Inactives:
Lineup notes: Star OT Tyron Smith (neck) will have surgery and is done for the season.
Minnesota at Seattle (8:20 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, rain
Minnesota
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was limited Wednesday but a full-go Thursday and Friday.
Seattle
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (knee) was a full participant Thursday and should be fine unless something popped up Friday. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week, and he’s on the fence for Week 5.
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (8:15 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Los Angeles
Lineup notes: RB Austin Ekeler (shoulder) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. WR Mike Williams (hamstring) didn’t practice Thursday but was limited Friday and Friday. He’s a game-time decision.
New Orleans
Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (groin) were limited participants all week. They both are questionable and game-time decisions.
Buffalo at Tennessee (7:00 p.m. EDT)
Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear
Buffalo
Lineup notes: RB Zack Moss (toe) was a full-go during Saturday’s session and is questionable. WR Cole Beasley (foot) was a full participant Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He’s not on the injury report. WR John Brown (calf) was limited all week and is questionable, but he played through the injury last week.
Tennessee
Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) was a full participant Saturday and is questionable. WRs Corey Davis (illness) and Adam Humphries (illness) are on the COVID-19 list.