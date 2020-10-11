Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Monday night’s Denver Broncos at New England Patriots has been postponed. Both teams will go on bye this week.

Week 5 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Joe Mixon (active), TE Mark Andrews (active), WR Julio Jones (inactive)

Afternoon games: RB Raheem Mostert, WR Deebo Samuel

Sunday night: None

Monday night: QB Cam Newton, RB Michael Thomas, TE Jared Cook, WR Mike Williams

Tuesday night: WR A.J. Brown, WR John Brown

Carolina at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Carolina

Inactives: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, OT Dennis Daley, QB P.J. Walker, CB Eli Apple and OG Michael Schofield

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR for at least one more week.

atlanta

Inactives: DT Deadrin Senat, S Jaylinn Hawkins, OT John Wetzel, CB Jordan Miller, WR Julio Jones and RB Qadree Ollison

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) did not practice all week and has been declared inactive for Week 5. WR Calvin Ridley (thigh, knee) was limited all week but is fit to play.

Las Vegas at Kansas City (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear



Las Vegas

Inactives: DL Maliek Collins, OT Brandon Parker, WR Bryan Edwards, OG Patrick Omameh and S Dallin Leavitt

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (hip) practiced fully all week and is good for Week 5. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. TE Darren Waller (knee) has been limited all week, but he’s good to go. WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) makes his return to play through a questionable tag.



Kansas City

Inactives: LB Darius Harris, RB DeAndre Washington, OG Yasir Durant, DE Demone Harris and TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and WR Mecole Hardman (hamstring) practiced fully all week and are healthy for Week 5.

Arizona at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, overcast



Arizona

Inactives: QB Brett Hundley, TE Jordan M. Thomas, LB Devon Kennard, OT Joshua Miles, OT Joshua Jones, RB Eno Benjamin and FS Chris Banjo



Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (chest) practiced fully all week and is off of the injury report for Week 5.

new york

Inactives: OT Mekhi Becton, CB Blessuan Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, QB James Morgan, SS Marqui Christian, RB Ty Johnson and QB Sam Darnold

Lineup notes: WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) has been ruled out. RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) returns from the Reserve/Injured list. WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) practiced all week and is good to go. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) was inactive all week during practice and has been ruled out.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, possible light rain



philadelphia

Inactives: WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, WR DeSean Jackson, RB Jason Huntley, LB Casey Toohill, TE Hakeem Butler and QB Nate Sudfeld

Lineup notes: WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were ruled out again. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) practiced fully all week and will return.

pittsburgh

Inactives: FS Marcus D. Allen, FB Derek Watt, OT Derwin Gray, QB Joshua Dobbs, DT Carlos Davis and TE Zach Gentry

Lineup notes: WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) practiced fully Friday and will be out there this week.

Los Angeles Rams at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, rain



los Angeles

Inactives: LB Micah Kiser, OT Tremayne Anchrum, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins and RB Raymond Calais



Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (ribs) practiced fully Friday and is set to return in Week 5.

Washington

Inactives: OT Saahdiq Charles, TE Marcus Baugh, QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Greg Stroman and LB Jared Norris

Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) didn’t practice all week, and he’s out again. WR Terry McLaurin (thigh) progressed to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, possible light rain



Cincinnati

Inactives: CB Mackensie Alexander, WR John Ross, LB Markus Bailey, DE Andrew Brown, PK Austin Seibert, RB Trayveon Williams and OG Keaton Sutherland



Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (shin) was limited Thursday and Friday, and he draws a questionable tag for Week 5. He will play through the injury.

Baltimore

Inactives: RB Justice Hill, QB Trace McSorley, DL Justin Ellis, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, OG Tyre Phillips, DT Broderick Washington and WR Chris Moore



Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee, illness), WR Marquise Brown (knee) and TE Mark Andrews (thigh) all will give it a go after missing practice at various points of the week.

Jacksonville at Houston (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, humid (retractable-roof stadium)



Jacksonville

Inactives: CB CJ Henderson, QB Jake Luton, DL Daniel Ekuale, WR Dede Westbrook, LB Myles Jack and DE Joshua Allen

Lineup notes: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) was limited all week but didn’t receive an injury tag. He’s active.

Houston

Inactives: WR Keke Coutee, OT Charlie Heck, LB Benardrick McKinney, CB Cornell Armstrong, TE Jordan Akins, LB Peter Kalambayi and RB Buddy Howell

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Miami at San Francisco (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear



Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (ankle) practiced fully Friday, and he wasn’t on the injury report for Week 5.

San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) practiced in full and looks set to return under center. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited and draws a questionable tag. WR Deebo Samuel (illness) didn’t practice Thursday or Friday but is questionable.

Indianapolis at Cleveland (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, overcast



Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (calf) went on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more weeks.

Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (toe), WR Jarvis Landry (hip) and RB Kareem Hunt (groin) were full participants Friday and are free to play.

New York Giants at Dallas (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 94 degrees, clear (retractable-roof stadium)



New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) is on IR for at least one more game.

Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Star OT Tyron Smith (neck) will have surgery and is done for the season.

Minnesota at Seattle (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, rain



Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was limited Wednesday but a full-go Thursday and Friday.

Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (knee) was a full participant Thursday and should be fine unless something popped up Friday. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was limited all week, and he’s on the fence for Week 5.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Los Angeles

Lineup notes: RB Austin Ekeler (shoulder) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. WR Mike Williams (hamstring) didn’t practice Thursday but was limited Friday and Friday. He’s a game-time decision.

New Orleans

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (groin) were limited participants all week. They both are questionable and game-time decisions.

Buffalo at Tennessee (7:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear



Buffalo

Lineup notes: RB Zack Moss (toe) was a full-go during Saturday’s session and is questionable. WR Cole Beasley (foot) was a full participant Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He’s not on the injury report. WR John Brown (calf) was limited all week and is questionable, but he played through the injury last week.

Tennessee

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) was a full participant Saturday and is questionable. WRs Corey Davis (illness) and Adam Humphries (illness) are on the COVID-19 list.