Tunnel Vision of Week 5

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Patrick Mahomes 340-6 3 Deshaun Watson 359-25 3 Kyler Murray 380-31 2 Ryan Fitzpatrick 350-16 3 Russell Wilson 271-58 3 Running Backs Rush

Receive TD Mike Davis 16-89

9-60 1 Todd Gurley 14-121

4-29 1 Miles Sanders 11-80

2-19 2 Ezekiel Elliott 20-91

1-14 2 Josh Jacobs 23-77

2-8 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Chase Claypool 7-110

3-6 4 Travis Fulgham 10-152 1 Brandin Cooks 8-161 1 DK Metcalf 6-93 2 Adam Thielen 9-80 2 Tight Ends Yards TD Travis Kelce 8-108 1 Mark Andrews 6-56 1 Darren Waller 5-48 1 Mike Gesicki 5-91 0 Darren Fells 2-57 1 Placekickers XP FG Jason Sanders 4 5 Graham Gano 2 4 Greg Zuerlein 4 3 Ryan Succop 1 4 Ka’imi Fairbairn 3 3 Defense Sck-TO TD Ravens 7-3 1 Browns 1-2 1 Rams 8-0 0 Giants 2-2 1 Colts 1-2 1

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

We never saw the memo, but apparently it was Quarterback Week.

QB Kyle Allen – Arm

QB Dak Prescott – Ankle (IR)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo – Benched

QB Baker Mayfield – Ribs

RB Dalvin Cook – Groin (returned)

WR Diontae Johnson – Back

WR Sammy Watkins – Hamstring

WR A.J. Green – Hamstring

WR D.J. Chark – Ankle

TE Tyler Eifert – Neck

Chasing Ambulances

QB Dak Prescott – The No. 1 fantasy quarterback ended his season with a fractured and dislocated ankle in the win over the Giants. Andy Dalton becomes the new starter and the 32-year-od ex-Bengal inherits a very talented set of receivers on a team with no discernable defense. He will be asked to throw the ball more than most quarterbacks. The injuries to the Cowboys offensive line mean the rushing game still won’t be difference-maker and that Dalton needs to get rid of the ball quickly.

QB Kyle Allen – He left the field to be checked for a concussion after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit. He never returned but was reported to have an arm injury. But he only passed for 74 yards and then Alex Smith took over and looked even worse with only 9-for-17 completions for 37 passing yards. If there was any positive, it was that they figured out how to make Dwayne Haskins look like a legitimate option. There is no clarity for the starting quarterback and may never be this season.

QB Jimmy Garopplo – He wasn’t injured but if he played any longer, he probably would have been. Garoppolo completed 7-of-17 for 77 yards and two interceptions before getting the hook at halftime. C.J. Beathard took over and may start again this week with the Rams visiting. But the 49ers look like a crumbling team and the starting quarterback is highly unlikely to be a fantasy star in any week.

RB Dalvin Cook – Went down untouched holding the back of his leg and left the game. Early prognosis was a groin injury, but he’ll undergoes tests on Monday to determine the severity. In his place, Alexander Mattison became the primary back and ran for 112 yards on 20 carries. Ameer Abdullah is the only other halfback on the active roster but he’s mostly a special team returner. Mattison is likely owned in almost all leagues, but becomes worth starting this week when the Vikings host the Falcons if Cook remains out.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

RB Mike Davis – He’s been a fortuitous free-agent find in many leagues and not always owned by the Christian McCaffrey owner since his backup wasn’t clear until the start of the season. He gained a total of 149 yards and scored once in the win over the Falcons. HC Matt Ruhle was on Sirius radio on Sunday morning and said that while McCaffrey is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 6, that he is still “a couple of weeks away.”

RB J.K. Dobbins – Mark Ingram (11-57) and Gus Edwards (7-25) were much busier than the rookie Dobbins but his only rush went for 34 yards. Notable too is that there were only six passes thrown to running backs and while Edwards failed to catch any of his three targets, Dobbins caught all three of his for a total of 21 yards. This is a committee backfield and will remain so, but it will be interesting to see if the rookie buys more playing time with a great run and as the only back with receptions.

WR Brandin Cooks – He finally looked like a replacement for DeAndre Hopkins when Cooks led the Texans with eight catches for 161 yards and one score in the win over the Jaguars. He was held catchless on three targets in Week 4 by the Vikings that specifically targeted him.

WR Henry Ruggs – The Raiders’ first-round pick had only totaled four catches for 59 yards on the year and had missed the last two weeks with knee and hamstring issues. He only caught two passes versus the Chiefs but he turned one into a 72-yard touchdown where he displayed his ample jets. He may never offer consistent production, but he’s going to be a difference-maker in more than a few games. Guessing which one will be the challenge.

RB Chase Edmonds – He may only be the No. 2 back for the Cardinals, but often looks like he should be the primary back. Edmonds ran for 36 yards and a score on three carries thanks to breaking a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter and he added five catches for 56 yards while Drake caught just one pass for two yards and ran for 60 yards on 18 runs. That was his second consecutive game with a score and five receptions.

RB Le’Veon Bell – He came off injured reserve where he had healed a hamstring injury. Bell ran better than expected against the Cardinals with 13 carries for 60 yards (4.6 YPC) and caught one pass for seven yards. Frank Gore still ran nine times for just 30 yards. The Jets like their committee even though it doesn’t seem to make sense in games such as this.

WR Travis Fulgham – The Eagles drafted the Old Dominion wideout with their 6.18 pick in 2019, who never had a catch as a rookie. His first reception happened in Week 4 when he caught two passes for 57 yards and a score against the 49ers. On Sunday against the Steelers, he blew up with ten catches for 152 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter that brought the Eagles to trail just 29-31with 11 minutes left to play. His 13 targets were more than double any other Eagle. Jalen Reagor is on Injured Reserve with a bad thumb and is not expected back until Week 10. The Eagles face the Ravens this week, but then host the Giants and Cowboys. Fulgham is worth owning for those two games.

WR Chase Claypool – The Player-of-the-week below will be the free agent of the week after four touchdowns. The reality is that there are four wideouts and a tight end that all draw targets so he won’t be consistent. But he can get the job done in the right situation. Just think about facing the Cowboys in Week 9.

RB Cam Akers – The rookie returned to the lineup and ended with nine runs for 61 yards, thanks mostly to breaking a 46-yard gain. Darrell Henderson was still the primary back with 15 runs for 38 yards and a score plus he notched a touchdown on his three catches for 30 yards. Malcolm Brown (8-30) was the least effective but there’s no real change in workload in this backfield any time soon.

RB Raheem Mostert – Not much worked for the 49ers in their gut-punch of an upset to the Dolphins. But the return of Raheem Mostert resulted in 90 yards on 11 carries and 29 yards on three catches. He killed off all fantasy value of Jerick McKinnon who ended with only five net yards. Until the defense figures out how to stop opponents, Moster will likely continue to be limited in his rushing attempts.

RB Devonta Freeman – Granted, the new Giant was only playing the Cowboys, but he ran for 60 yards and a score on 17 carries and caught two passes for 27 yards. Wayne Gallman only ran five times for 24 yards and caught two passes for no gain. Freeman looks safe to start as a Giant, especially if he continues to add receptions. The Giants face the Football Team and Eagles next.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick – The Dolphin’s placeholder for Tua Tagovailoa passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns at the 49ers this week. That makes three of his last four games over 300 passing yards. Get used to the clipboard for now, Tua.

HC Dan Quinn – The Falcons coach of the last five years couldn’t withstand going 0-5. Both he and GM Thomas Dimitroff were fired on Sunday night. An interim head coach will be announced on Sunday.

Huddle player of the week

Chase Claypool – It is rare this spot goes to a rookie. It is unprecendented in the 23 years of this column that it goes to the No. 4 wideout for a team. He totaled six catches for 151 yards for his rookie season going into Sunday. He left with seven catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns, plus he rushed in a score as well. He actually caught another touchdown but it was called back on a questional pushing-off call. Better yet, no one started him and he’s on a lot of league waiver wires. And… go!

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 350-16 3 QB Matt Ryan 226 0 RB Darrell Henderson 15-38

3-30 2 RB Jerick McKinnon 2-5 0 RB Chase Edmonds 3-36

5-56 1 RB Le’Veon Bell 13-60

1-7 0 WR Chase Claypool 7-110

3-6 4 WR Diontae Johnson 1-(-2) 0 WR Travis Fulgham 10-152 1 WR D.J. Chark 3-16 0 WR Presston Williams 4-106 1 WR Terry McLaurin 3-26 0 TE Darren Fells 2-57 1 TE Zach Ertz 1-6 0 PK Jason Sanders 4 XP 5 FG PK Jake Elliott 3 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 207 Huddle Fantasy Points = 29

