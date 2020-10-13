Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 6

We have arrived at Week 6, and Week 5 took a little longer than normal in an abnormal season. Several teams have swapped bye weeks to account for the changes. We’re here to give you that edge over your competition with those key roster decisions.

Defensive linemen

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots



Winovich was off to a solid start the first four weeks, and his bye in Week 5 could have caused a lot of his owners to cut him. He has two good matchups against the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers upcoming, and he has at least a half-sack in three of four games.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins



The former second-rounder had a sack in his second straight game in Week 5, and he has at least a half-sack in four of five this year. The Dolphins have a good matchup against the New York Jets this week, and Ogbah is a back-end option to key on.

Linebackers

ILB Troy Reeder, Los Angeles Rams



Reeder was a breakout performer last week with 11 total tackles and three sacks. He’ll be a hot pickup, but his value largely hinges on how long starter Micah Kaiser (groin) is out. Reeder’s value is a lot better in the short term than long term.

ILB Avery Williamson, New York Jets



Finally healthy-looking after last year’s ACL tear, Williamson has impressed the last three weeks with 23 total tackles, three passes defensed and an interception. His tackles have been solid each week, and while the numbers don’t wow you, he has been steady across the board.

OLB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers



The former fifth-rounder returned to the lineup after missing a game with a quadriceps injury. He had seven total tackles from the SAM position. He’s a bit riskier using on the outside, because he has just one sack in 19 career games, but his tackle numbers should hold.

Defensive backs

FS Daniel Sorensen, Kansas City Chiefs



Week after week, the 30-year-old veteran is among the top point-scorers at the position because of solid tackle production that has grown each week. He had a season-high eight total tackles last week and should continue to serve as a source for the IDP backbone stat.

CB Pierre Desir, New York Jets



Two weeks ago, Desir rattled off eight tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown. Fluke, right? Well, he countered with 11 total tackles in Week 5. It’s hard to ignore him for much longer. Grab him if you need to cover an injury or bye.

CB Chris Claybrooks, Jacksonville Jaguars



The seventh-round pick was thrust into the starting lineup and has produced 13 total tackles and three passes defensed in the last two games. If you’re in a league with a thin waiver wire, he’s a sneaky option to utilize while the league tries to pick on him as he gets his feet wet.