Betting the NFL Line: Week 6

With the Bye weeks starting to kick in and the NFL trying to buy time – rescheduling one game resulting in nine teams being impacted – every week is taking on more importance. There are some huge games with implications for the playoffs, including Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Green Bay at Tampa Bay and Kansas City at Buffalo. We’re getting separation in the NFL this season and the winners of those key games will have a leg up on being one of 2020’s early top dogs.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 6

Chicago (+105) at Carolina (-121)

The Panthers have out-performed expectations, especially without Christian McCaffrey. But the Bears pass defense has been playing extremely well and, without McCaffrey to keep the defense honest, take the Bears at +105 on the money line to pull off a mild upset.

Detroit (-189) at Jacksonville (+160)

This is another instance of a team being favored – by 3.5 points in this case – that only has a Bye week of preparation. I would strongly recommend taking the Jaguars and the 3.5 points (-115), but the Jags can throw on a suspect Lions secondary. Take the Jaguars at +160 on the money line.

Atlanta (+170) at Minnesota (-200)

There isn’t much to like about either team. Both have talent, but have found ways to lose. When you have two teams wobbling to get knocked out, if one of those teams is giving away more than a field goal, you run with the underdog and the points. Take Atlanta at +4 at -110.

Houston (+155) at Tennessee (-182)

The Titans don’t get the respect they deserve and the Texans counted too much on DeAndre Hopkins and have paid the price for it this season. The Titans are coming off a short week, but they didn’t burn out Derrick Henry Tuesday. They will against Houston. Take Tennessee and lay the 3.5 points (-110).

Washington (+180) at New York Giants (-157)

I don’t like either team as someone I’m willing to bet on, but both of them have defenses you want to see on the schedule. With an Over/Under of just 42.5 points (-110 Over, -110 Under), you hope Daniel Jones and the Giants can put up 24 points. Both teams are accustomed to being behind, so a garbage TD in the final few minutes will get the job done. Take the Over.

Cleveland (+150) at Pittsburgh (-176)

The Steelers have an easy schedule that used to include the Browns. But, to only be a 3-point home favorite against an organization Ben Roethlisberger has abused his entire career (-110 for both teams). Jump on the Steelers and lay the points.

Baltimore (-358) at Philadelphia (+290)

It’s been a long time since the Eagles were that big a money line pick and they’re 7.5-point home dogs. Believe the hype. Against this banged up defense, Baltimore is capable of scoring 35 points on their own. With an Over/Under of 47.5 points (-110 for both the Over and Under), all the Eagles need to do is scored 13 points to hit the Over. Take the Over, kick back and watch the scoring.

Cincinnati (+310) at Indianapolis (-385)

The Colts are overrated – pure and simple. Much less being a 7.5 point favorite (-110 for both). I like taking the Under of 46.5 points because I don’t see either offense rolling up points, but the Colts shouldn’t be giving more than a touchdown with Philip Rivers as its quarterback. Take the Bengals and the points.

Denver (+300) at New England (-455)

About the only positive for the Broncos offense was Melvin Gordon, who was looking like he was ready to have a big season before a reported DUI has his standing in question. The Patriots may get Cam back this week and, while I don’t like laying 9.5 points (-110 for both teams), this one looks like a 17-point coast for the Pats. Take New England and lay the points.

New York Jets (+320) at Miami (-400)

I won’t take any bet that has me putting money on the Jets. The question is which bet gives the best likelihood of cashing in? Miami is 9.5-point favorite, which I would lay, but the Over/Under is 47.5 points (-115 for the Over, -106 for the Under). I don’t the Jets will score 13 points, so the Dolphins will have to score 35 to hit the Over. That’s too many. Take the Under.

Green Bay (-106) at Tampa Bay (-112)

It would seem like everyone is playing this game up as a classic shootout featuring Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. While it would be great to see, an Over/Under of 57.5 (-110 for both) takes too many things to happen, likely including a Pick-6 or a special teams TD. If one team gets up by double digits in the second half, they will call off the dogs and chew clock. Take the Under and hope for a scoreless first quarter.

Los Angeles Rams (-154) at San Francisco (+135)

The 49ers injured offensive players have started coming back, but the defense still is hurting and needing to regroup, which is why the Rams are a 2.5 point favorite on the road. But, San Francisco needs this game to keep the greatness they showed in 2019 from fading fast. Take the 49ers on the money line to make a stand on their home field.

Kansas City (-200) at Buffalo (+170)

It must be 2020, so Welcome to Monday Afternoon Football. The Over/Under on this game is 57.5 (-110 for both the Over and Under). I know, I hate the same point between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but love the same point when it’s Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. I’m convinced the Chiefs will score 38 points or perhaps more. Buffalo can take care of the rest. Take the Over and hope the defenses stay home.

Arizona (-129) at Dallas (+110)

The Cowboys were a .500 team with Dak Prescott leading a high-octane offense with poor defense. If he was playing, the Cowboys would be a 4-point favorite. He’s not. Kyler Murray still is. As a 2-point favorite (-110 for both Arizona and Dallas), Arizona isn’t getting the respect it deserves. Take the Cardinals and lay the points.

