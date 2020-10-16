Fantasy football injury report: Week 6 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (Monday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (shoulder) and TE Hayden Hurst (back) were all limited Friday, but they carry no injury designations for Week 6.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Miles Boykin (thigh) was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

BUFFALO BILLS (Monday night)

QB Josh Allen (left shoulder), WR John Brown (knee) and RB Zack Moss (toe) practiced fully Friday and are set to go for Week 6.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR and didn’t practice all week, which means he’s likely to miss Week 6. WR Curtis Samuel (knee) was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (hamstring) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go. WR Auden Tate (shoulder) was limited Friday, but he’s listed as doubtful.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) is questionable after he came down with an illness later in the week. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib) was limited Friday, and he’s questionable. QB Baker Mayfield (chest) and RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) practiced fully Friday. Mayfield is questionable, but Hunt is not on the report.

DALLAS COWBOYS (Monday night)

QB Dak Prescott (ankle) is likely to land on Injured Reserve any day with a dislocated and compound fracture of his ankle. He is out for the season.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) practiced fully Friday and is good to go for Week 6. QB Drew Lock (shoulder) made it back to a full practice Friday but is questionable. RB Melvin Gordon (illness) has been out of practice this week due to illness and is questionable this week. TE Noah Fant (ankle) was limited Friday and is also questionable.

DETROIT LIONS

RB Adrian Peterson (illness) missed practice Thursday due to illness, but he was back Friday without an injury designation.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) is out for Week 6.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR D.J. Chark (ankle) and TE Tyler Eifert (neck) were limited Friday and are questionable for Week 6. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) practiced Friday and is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (Monday night)

WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and WR Mecole Hardman (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday and Friday. WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was idle both days and is expected to miss the Week 6 game.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR DeVante Parker (ankle) practiced fully all week, and he’s off the injury report.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (groin) is out for Week 6.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Monday night)

WR Julian Edelman (knee) was limited all week and is questionable, but this has been status quo most of the year. He should play. QB Cam Newton (illness) returned to practice Thursday and is not on the injury report for Week 6.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (toe) remains on the Reserve/Injured list. WR Darius Slayton (foot) was limited all week and is questionable.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Chris Hogan (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) didn’t practice all week and is listed as doubtful. WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were ruled out again this week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full-go Friday and is set to play in Week 6. WR Diontae Johnson (back) has been ruled out.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) practiced fully and is ready to go.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) and WR Justin Watson (chest) practiced fully Friday and are good to go. WR Mike Evans (ankle) was limited Friday, but he is off the injury report. RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (quadriceps) made it back to a full practice Friday, and they’re off the injury report.



WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Steven Sims (toe) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games. QB Kyle Allen (shoulder) and RB Antonio Gibson (toe) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.