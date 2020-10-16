Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 6

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sun 1:00 PM Chicago Bears Carolina Panthers +1 -1 44.5 Sun 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Jacksonville Jaguars -3.5 +3.5 54.5 Sun 1:00 PM Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings +4.5 -4.5 54.5 Sun 1:00 PM Houston Texans Tennessee Titans +3.5 -3.5 53.5 Sun 1:00 PM Washington Football Team New York Giants +3 -3 43.5 Sun 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers +4 -4 50.5 Sun 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles -7.5 +7.5 47.5 Sun 1:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals Indianapolis Colts +7.5 -7.5 46.5 Sun 1:00 PM Denver Broncos New England Patriots +9 -9 44.5 Sun 4:05 PM New York Jets Miami Dolphins +9.5 -9.5 47.5 Sun 4:25 PM Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1 +1 55.5 Sun 8:20 PM Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers -3 +3 51.5 Mon 5:00 PM Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills -4.5 +4.5 57.5 Mon 8:15 PM Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys -1 +1 54.5

