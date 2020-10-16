Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 6

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Chicago Bears
|Carolina Panthers
|+1
|-1
|44.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Detroit Lions
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-3.5
|+3.5
|54.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta Falcons
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4.5
|-4.5
|54.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Houston Texans
|Tennessee Titans
|+3.5
|-3.5
|53.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Washington Football Team
|New York Giants
|+3
|-3
|43.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland Browns
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+4
|-4
|50.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore Ravens
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-7.5
|+7.5
|47.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Indianapolis Colts
|+7.5
|-7.5
|46.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Denver Broncos
|New England Patriots
|+9
|-9
|44.5
|Sun
|4:05 PM
|New York Jets
|Miami Dolphins
|+9.5
|-9.5
|47.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay Packers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-1
|+1
|55.5
|Sun
|8:20 PM
|Los Angeles Rams
|San Francisco 49ers
|-3
|+3
|51.5
|Mon
|5:00 PM
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Buffalo Bills
|-4.5
|+4.5
|57.5
|Mon
|8:15 PM
|Arizona Cardinals
|Dallas Cowboys
|-1
|+1
|54.5
