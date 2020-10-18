Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 6

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 6 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Darius Slayton, WR Curtis Samuel, WR DJ Chark Jr.

Afternoon games: none

Sunday night: none

Monday night: WR John Brown

Houston at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, mostly cloudy



Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jordan Akins (concussion, ankle) has been downgraded to out.

Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (quadriceps) made it back to a full practice Friday, and they’re off the injury report. WR Corey Davis (COVID-19) is not expected to play, but WR Adam Humphries was removed from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)



Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Green (hamstring) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go. WR Auden Tate (shoulder) was limited Friday, but he’s listed as doubtful.

Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) is out for Week 6.

Atlanta at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Atlanta

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (shoulder) and TE Hayden Hurst (back) were all limited Friday, but they carry no injury designations for Week 6.

Minnesota

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (groin) is out for Week 6. RB Alexander Mattison will get the start.

Denver at New England (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, clear



Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) practiced fully Friday and is good to go for Week 6. QB Drew Lock (shoulder) made it back to a full practice Friday but is questionable. RB Melvin Gordon (illness) has been out of practice this week due to illness and was downgraded Saturday from questionable to out. TE Noah Fant (ankle) also was downgraded to out from questionable.

New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) was limited all week and is questionable, but this has been status quo most of the year. He should play. QB Cam Newton (illness) returned to practice Thursday and is not on the injury report for Week 6.

Washington at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees, mostly cloudy



Washington

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Steven Sims (toe) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games. QB Kyle Allen (shoulder) and RB Antonio Gibson (toe) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (toe) remains on the Reserve/Injured list. WR Darius Slayton (foot) was limited all week and is questionable.

Baltimore at Philadelphia (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, mostly cloudy



Baltimore

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Miles Boykin (thigh) was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

Philadelphia

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Alshon Jeffery (foot) and WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) were ruled out again this week.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, overcast



Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) is questionable after he came down with an illness later in the week. He didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, but OBJ will be ready to start. WR Jarvis Landry (hip, rib) was limited Friday, and he’s questionable. QB Baker Mayfield (chest) and RB Kareem Hunt (thigh) practiced fully Friday. Mayfield is questionable, but Hunt is not on the report.

Pittsburgh

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full-go Friday and is set to play in Week 6. WR Diontae Johnson (back) has been ruled out.

Chicago at Carolina (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, clear



Chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR and didn’t practice all week, which means he’s likely to miss Week 6. WR Curtis Samuel (knee) was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

Detroit at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy



Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Adrian Peterson (illness) missed practice Thursday due to illness, but he was back Friday without an injury designation.

Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR D.J. Chark (ankle) and TE Tyler Eifert (neck) were limited Friday and are questionable for Week 6. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) practiced Friday and is good to go.

New York Jets at Miami (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, possible light rain, humid



new york

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Hogan (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) didn’t practice all week and is listed as doubtful. WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. RB LaMical Perine is expected to see a large workload after RB Le’Veon Bell was released.

miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (ankle) practiced fully all week, and he’s off the injury report.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, rain, humid



Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Tampa Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) and WR Justin Watson (chest) practiced fully Friday and are good to go. WR Mike Evans (ankle) was limited Friday, but he is off the injury report. RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear



los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) practiced fully and is ready to go.

Kansas City at Buffalo (5:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, overcast



Kansas City

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (heel) and WR Mecole Hardman (hamstring) practiced fully all week and aren’t on the injury report. WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was ruled out. RB Le’Veon Bell signed with the team during the week and likely will be used sparingly, if he’s active.

Buffalo

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder) and RB Zack Moss (toe) practiced fully Friday and Saturday. They are not on the injury report. WR John Brown (knee) was limited Saturday and is questionable.

Arizona at Dallas (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, partly cloudy



Arizona

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Dallas

Lineup notes: QB Dak Prescott (ankle) is out for the season, so QB Andy Dalton makes his starting debut in Dallas.