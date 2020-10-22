Betting the NFL Line: Week 7

The first critical in-season impact of COVID-19 hits with the Steelers-Titans game that was postponed earlier this season. Pittsburgh was supposed to play Baltimore this week and both teams were supposed to have their Bye. The Steelers had no positive COVID tests, but had their Bye week start on a Friday and end on a Monday and now the Ravens are on their newfound Bye week resting up for the Steelers in Week 8. Simply not fair, but it is what it is in 2020. There are ramifications for missed games. In an unrelated note, the Bucs-Raiders game is currently off the board after a positive test for the Raiders coming off their Bye week.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 7

New York Giants (+185) at Philadelphia (-223)

One of these teams has to win, right? Both have been beset by injury. There is no confidence in either offense, which is why the Over/Under is 45 (-110 for both). It’s not a high point, but with these two offenses, it seems hard to imagine one of these putting up 30 points. Take the Under

Cleveland (-176) at Cincinnati (+150)

There will be plenty of people jumping off the Browns bandwagon because Cincy has the better QB and better weapons around him. There isn’t a bet here I love, but I think Cleveland is going to win and at laying three points (-121 for Cleveland, 100 for Cincinnati), it’s worth it for the better return than the money line. Take the Browns and lay the points.

Dallas (-110) at Washington (-106)

It’s clear that Dallas is a worse team without Dak Prescott and much of the country relishes in their slide, but getting a point against the Football Team? The difference between the money line (-110) or getting one point (-115), you could hedge your bet at -115 in the event the game ends in a tie. That said, take Dallas on the money line.

Detroit (+110) at Atlanta (-129)

Atlanta is coming off its first win of the season and the Lions are no great shakes. It’s hard to show much confidence in a 1-5 team, but the Falcons are only 2.5 point favorites (-110 for both teams). If you think they’re going to win, you should be able to cover that small spread. Take Atlanta and lay the points.

Carolina (+280) at New Orleans (-358)

The Saints are coming off their Bye week and Michael Thomas should be back in the lineup. They’re a 7.5-point favorite, which I’m not thrilled about because it’s a little high for my liking. Both defenses can be had and both offenses have weapons. The Over/Under is high at 51.5 points (-110 for both), but I can see the Saints taking care of 31. Carolina needs to do the rest. Take the Over.

Buffalo (-770) at New York Jets (+525)

I hate a spread of 13.5 points (-110 for both), but I made a commitment in Week 1 to NEVER bet on the Jets. If I was to bet the Over/Under, part of the bet would require the Jets to help me out. Won’t have it. Take Buffalo and lay the points.

Green Bay (-200) at Houston (+165)

Houston gets yet another tough opponent; plus the Packers are coming off their first loss and they’re mad. Houston is 3.5 point home dog, but the bet I like best is hitting a lofty Over/Under of 56.5 points (-110 for both). Both defenses can be exploited and both quarterbacks can get in shootouts. Take the Over and tune in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh (-106) at Tennessee (-112)

This is a game any football fan should want to watch. As you can tell by the money line, this is projected to be a good one. You could make a case for both, but, I’m liking Tennessee to win. However, the difference between the money line and laying 1.5 points (-110 for both teams) is so small, take Tennessee on the money line and buy yourself that one point for two cents on the dollar.

Seattle (-176) at Arizona (+150)

This is an interesting game. Seattle is coming off its Bye and Arizona is coming off its best game of the year. Divisional games tend to get tighter to the vest than most, which makes the 55.5 Over/Under (-110 for both) a little steep. If either team gets double-digits ahead, they’re going to take the air out of the ball and play field position and ball control. That said, 31-24 still hits the Under. Take the Under.

San Francisco (+125) at New England (-145)

The Patriots are a slight favorite at 1.5 points and I’m convinced this game could go either way. But, what intrigues me most is an Over/Under of just 43.5 points (-110 for both). A lot of defense has to be played to keep a game under that pee wee total. One defensive or special team touchdown almost guarantees going over 43.5 points. Take the Over.

Kansas City (-447) at Denver (+355)

The Chiefs are 9.5-point road favorites, which seems like a good number. However, I’m convinced the Chiefs are going to score in the neighborhood of 35 points. With an Over/Under of 46.5 points (-115 Over, -106 Under) the line is tipping the hat that Denver doesn’t have do much to help hit the point. Take the Over.

Jacksonville (+300) at Los Angeles Chargers (-385)

Let me get this right. The Chargers are the unquestioned king of playing one-score games – and losing an unprecedented number of them. To make them a 7.5-point favorite (-110 for both teams) seems to smack in the face of what this team is and what they do. Even if they win, it shouldn’t be by more than seven. Take Jacksonville and the points.

Chicago (+225) at Los Angeles Rams (-286)

The Bears haven’t been given much respect despite playing as good of a pass defense as any team in the league. As a 6-point underdog (-110 for both teams), the Bears are going to be in this game with a legitimate chance to win it. The bold can play the money line, but I’ll take the Bears plus the points.

