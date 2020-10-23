DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 7

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 7 of the NFL season. Even though we have had great results in picking top DFS plays in this article every week, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders to start the season so what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

RUSSELL WILSON, SEA

$8,000 DRAFTKINGS, $8,700 FANDUEL

This will be a pretty easy write up. Russell Wilson is very good at football and that in turn reflects a very good daily fantasy football play. The man is on his way to being crowned the MVP and is averaging a whopping 31.9 DraftKings points per game. Pair that with a high paced matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals with Vegas setting the total at 56 and we should be in a great spot for another 30+ point performance for Russell Wilson. If you would like to pivot off this game get some shares of Aaron Rodgers in a bounce back spot versus the Houston Texans. I love the thought of rostering Rodgers after he was embarrassed by the Buccaneer defense.

KYLER MURRAY, ARI

$7,100 DRAFTKINGS, $8,400 FANDUEL

With this being the second highest scoring game of the slate, give me the arm and legs of Kyler Murray. The man has 10 passing touchdowns and 6 rushing touchdowns, which is more than most running backs in the league right now. The rushing upside and floor Murray provides is second only to Lamar Jackson. This matchup is the best on the board and Seattle is ranked 32nd against opposing quarterbacks, allowing 371 passing yards per game. This game has game stack written all over it.

RUNNING BACKS

AARON JONES, GB

$7,200 DRAFTKINGS, $8,500 FANDUEL This matchup is a juicy one and I love this game as another game stack right up there with the Arizona vs. Seattle game. The Texans have one of the worst overall defenses in the league and are terrible at defending the run. They rank 27th against opposing running backs and are allowing a league worst 177 rushing yards per game on the season. Aaron Jones doesn’t have a ceiling as we have seen games where he has 3 touchdowns this season and dropped 48.6 DraftKings points. I’m not saying he will do that again but he certainly does have the proper matchup to do so. He is getting the touches every week and is always involved in the passing game as well. Lock Aaron Jones up in cash games and your tournament lineups.

KAREEM HUNT, CLE

$6,800 DRAFTKINGS, $7,100 FANDUEL

Kareem Hunt is currently carrying the questionable tag while I’m writing this on Thursday morning, but this was a similar situation last week as well. As long as he logs a practice some time to finish off this week he should smash in week 7. The Bengals allow 142 rushing yards per game and rank 27th in the league at defending running backs through 6 weeks. Since Chubb has been injured we haven’t seen that monster game out of Hunt yet, which should keep his ownership down and I think this is the week to pounce on him. The play is strong on both sites but given the PPR upside on DraftKings I like him better there. Alvin Kamara is another great play if you can afford him and feel free to take some shots on Chris Carson, Antonio Gibson, and Justin Jackson in tournaments.

WIDE RECEIVERS

DEANDRE HOPKINS, ARI

$8,200 DRAFTKINGS, $9,000 FANDUEL

Week 6 got away from the Cardinals passing game real quick as they took a huge lead early and really had no need to pass the ball in the second half because they had a very comfortable lead against Andy Dalton and the Cowboys. It was his Hopkins’ first mediocre performance of the season and I think he gets right back to his elite level this week in a dream matchup versus the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will put up points and if all goes as planned the Cardinals should be trailing in this game giving a bump to the passing game. The Seahawks are league worst at giving up points to the wide receiver position and are allowing 371 passing yards per game. A elite wide receiver going into an elite matchup should make Hopkins a lock in your cash games and single entry tournaments.

DK METCALF, SEA



$7,200 DRAFTKINGS, $7,300 FANDUEL

As I stated above, I love this Arizona vs Seattle game and I will be stacking it several different ways. Metcalf has emerged as the #1 receiver in this offense and the numbers can back it up. He is averaging 21.3 DraftKings points per game and his lowest output game of the season was a 92 yard receiving game, which is pretty darn impressive if you ask me. This Arizona pass defense is good, but I think Russell Wilson is better and he will find ways to get Metcalf the ball in Week 7. In lineups that you are not running it back with the Seattle passing game load up on Chris Carson as a strong pivot.

TIGHT ENDS

TJ HOCKENSON, DET

$5,000 DRAFTKINGS, $5,900 FANDUEL

The Atlanta defense is still one of the worst in the league and my write up will never be complete without targeting their defense. Hockenson has been consistently good but not great. I like consistency when drafting tight ends because the last thing you want is to finish your day with 0-2 points from the position. In Hockenson’s worst game this season he finished with 9.3 DraftKings points which is a nice floor for a tight end, and he has the upside to breakout for 20 in this matchup. The Falcons rank 28th against opposing tight ends and are allowing 337 passing yards through the first 6 weeks. I like the pairing of Stafford to Hockenson in a game stack running it back with some Falcon receivers or playing Hockenson by himself as a one off.

ROBERT TONYAN, GB

$4,600 DRAFTKINGS, $6,000 FANDUEL

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers got embarrassed in Week 6 by the Buccaneers and I love this spot for the entire Packers offense. The Texans are bad at defending the tight end and are ranked 27th through 6 weeks. Tonyan had an ankle injury that briefly forced him out of the game versus the Bucs so keep an eye out for practice reports but he came back in and finished the game so I’m assuming he will be fine. We want exposure to this game and this offense. If you can’t find a way to get Rodgers, Jones, or Adams then Tonyan is your guy at a fair price on both sites.

DEFENSES

BUFFALO BILLS

$4,700 DRAFTKINGS, $5,000 FANDUEL

There will be a simple rule moving forward for the rest of the year. Whenever you can afford to play the Defense versus the New York Jets you do so. This is one of the worst offenses ever assembled and when you pair that with the leadership from Adam Gase you truly can’t go wrong in targeting them. The Jets are almost league worst in every offensive category and just got shut out by the Dolphins. If you got the salary leftover please play the Bills coming off a tough game versus the Chiefs.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

$2,800 DRAFTKINGS, $4,700 FANDUEL

We will need to get some salary relief in order to pay up for some key offensive players and I think the Browns provide the best option versus the Bengals. They haven’t been great by any means but at $2,800 on DraftKings I will take a couple shots. On FanDuel just pay the extra $300 and play it safe with the Bills. We are hoping for a couple of sacks and if we get lucky maybe a pick 6 thrown by Joe Burrow who has thrown an interception in each of his last 3 games.

