Fantasy football injury report: Week 7 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) didn’t practice until he was limited Friday, and he’s questionable for Week 7.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and WR Calvin Ridley (elbow) were limited Friday, but they carry no injury designations for Week 7.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (left shoulder) practiced all week and will lace them up. WR John Brown (knee) is out.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR and will miss at least another week. WR Curtis Samuel (knee) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision.

CHICAGO BEARS (Monday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) was ruled out for Week 7. WR John Ross (illness) was out of practice all week and is questionable.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE Austin Hooper (illness) is out. WR Jarvis Landry (hip, ribs) was limited all week, but he’s good to go. QB Baker Mayfield (chest) and RB Kareem Hunt (ribs) practiced fully Friday and are off the injury report.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

TE Noah Fant (ankle) practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and he’ll be in there for Week 7.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Danny Amendola (foot) and WR Marvin Jones (knee) were limited early in the week but made it back to practice fully Friday. They’re good to go.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB Aaron Jones (calf) popped up on the injury report by missing practice Friday, and he’s questionable. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) made it back for a limited practice Friday, and he’s questionable. Consider both to be game-time decisions.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Tyler Eifert (neck) is out. WR DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) were limited Friday but are off the report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) made it back for a full practice Friday, but he still carries a questionable tag. WR Keenan Allen (back) practiced as well, and he’s good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (Monday night)

RB Darrell Henderson (thigh) and TE Tyler Higbee (hand) missed practice Thursday. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday they will both play Monday night in Week 7. Keep tabs on them this weekend to see if that changes.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (bye week)

RB Dalvin Cook (groin) is expected to return in Week 8 after the bye.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Julian Edelman (knee) was limited all week and is questionable, but this has been status quo most of the year.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) had a hamstring ailment pop up this week, which will force him out again. WR Emmanuel Sanders was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and he’s expected to be out as well.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) left the Thursday night game in Week 7 with an ankle injury and never returned.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) and WR Jamison Crowder (groin) were limited all week and have questionable tags. Darnold is expected to return this week, but Crowder might truly be questionable. WR Breshad Perriman (ankle, knee) and WR Braxton Berrios (quadriceps) are both off the report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Zach Ertz (ankle) went on Injured Reserve this week and will miss at least four to six games.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and WR Diontae Johnson (back) had full practices Friday and have no injury designation.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) has been ruled out this week. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) were limited Friday but carry no injury designations. TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), WR Mike Evans (ankle) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (quadriceps) made it back to a full practice Friday, and they’re off the injury report.



WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

TE Logan Thomas (neck) practiced Friday and is set to play.