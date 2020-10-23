Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 7

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 7.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 7

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sun 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals -3 +3 50.5 Sun 1:00 PM Dallas Cowboys Washington Football Team +1 -1 45.5 Sun 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Atlanta Falcons +2.5 -2.5 56 Sun 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints +7 -7 49.5 Sun 1:00 PM Buffalo Bills New York Jets -11 +11 45.5 Sun 1:00 PM Green Bay Packers Houston Texans -3.5 +3.5 56.5 Sun 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Tennessee Titans +1.5 -1.5 50.5 Sun 4:05 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Las Vegas Raiders OFF OFF OFF Sun 4:25 PM San Francisco 49ers New England Patriots +2.5 -2.5 44.5 Sun 4:25 PM Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos -8.5 +8.5 45.5 Sun 4:25 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers +7.5 -7.5 49.5 Sun 8:20 PM Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals -3.5 +3.5 55.5 Mon 8:15 PM Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams +6 -6 45

