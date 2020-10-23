Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 7

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 7.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Looking to place a bet on any of these games? Place your legal, online wagers in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks. Bet now.
NFL Odds: Week 7
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland Browns
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-3
|+3
|50.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|Washington Football Team
|+1
|-1
|45.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Detroit Lions
|Atlanta Falcons
|+2.5
|-2.5
|56
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Carolina Panthers
|New Orleans Saints
|+7
|-7
|49.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo Bills
|New York Jets
|-11
|+11
|45.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay Packers
|Houston Texans
|-3.5
|+3.5
|56.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Tennessee Titans
|+1.5
|-1.5
|50.5
|Sun
|4:05 PM
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|San Francisco 49ers
|New England Patriots
|+2.5
|-2.5
|44.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Denver Broncos
|-8.5
|+8.5
|45.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+7.5
|-7.5
|49.5
|Sun
|8:20 PM
|Seattle Seahawks
|Arizona Cardinals
|-3.5
|+3.5
|55.5
|Mon
|8:15 PM
|Chicago Bears
|Los Angeles Rams
|+6
|-6
|45
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.