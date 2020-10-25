Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 7 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Aaron Jones, TE Robert Tonyan, WR Curtis Samuel, WR Jamison Crowder

Afternoon games: none

Sunday night: none

Monday night: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Detroit at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Danny Amendola (foot) and WR Marvin Jones (knee) were limited early in the week but made it back to practice fully Friday. They’re good to go.

atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and WR Calvin Ridley (elbow) were limited Friday, but they carry no injury designations for Week 7.

Cleveland at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Austin Hooper (illness) is out and will be replaced by TE David Njoku in the lineup. WR Jarvis Landry (hip, ribs) was limited all week, but he’s good to go. QB Baker Mayfield (chest) and RB Kareem Hunt (ribs) practiced fully Friday and are off the injury report.

Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) was ruled out for Week 7. RB Giovani Bernard will get the nod. WR John Ross (illness) was out of practice all week and is questionable.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, overcast



Pittsburgh

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and WR Diontae Johnson (back) had full practices Friday and have no injury designation.

Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (quadriceps) made it back to a full practice Friday, and they’re off the injury report.

Carolina at New Orleans (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) remains on IR and will miss at least another week. WR Curtis Samuel (knee) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision.

New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) had a hamstring ailment pop up this week, which will force him out again. WR Emmanuel Sanders was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and he will be out as well. WRs Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway will see increased action.

Buffalo at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, partly cloudy



Buffalo

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (left shoulder) practiced all week and will lace them up. WR John Brown (knee) is out. WR Gabriel Davis will see action in his place.

New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) and WR Jamison Crowder (groin) were limited all week and have questionable tags. Darnold is expected to return this week, but Crowder might truly be questionable. WR Breshad Perriman (ankle, knee) and WR Braxton Berrios (quadriceps) are both off the report. PK Sam Ficken (groin) is doubtful, and PK Sergio Castillo is expected to be promoted to handling the kicking chores.

Dallas at Washington (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, light rain possible



Dallas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Washington

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (neck) practiced Friday and is set to play.

Green Bay at Houston (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Aaron Jones (calf) popped up on the injury report by missing practice Friday, and he’s questionable. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) made it back for a limited practice Friday, and he’s questionable. Consider both to be game-time decisions. Starting LT David Bakhtiari (chest) and C Corey Linsley (back) are both on the injury report as doubtful and questionable, respectively.

Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Tampa Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) were limited Friday but carry no injury designations. TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), WR Mike Evans (ankle) and RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are good to go. WR Antonio Brown signed with the team but remains suspended throughout Week 8.

Las Vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is out. RT Trent Brown (illness) tested positive earlier in the week for COVID-19, and the rest of the offensive line was placed into quarantine. It appears the rest of the line will be available.

Kansas City at Denver (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 17 degrees, snow



Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Noah Fant (ankle) practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and he’ll be in there for Week 7.

San Francisco at New England (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees, mostly cloudy



San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) has been ruled out this week. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.

New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) was limited all week and is questionable, but this has been status quo most of the year.

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, mostly cloudy



Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Tyler Eifert (neck) is out. WR DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) were limited Friday but are off the report.

Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (knee) made it back for a full practice Friday, but he still carries a questionable tag. WR Keenan Allen (back) practiced as well, and he’s good to go.

Seattle at Arizona (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear (retractable-roof stadium)



Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) didn’t practice until he was limited Friday, and he’s questionable for Week 7. He should be a game-time decision.

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. EDT Monday)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Chicago

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Los Angeles

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson (thigh) isn’t on the injury report, and TE Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday they will both play Monday night in Week 7.

