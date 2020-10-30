DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 8

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 8 of the NFL season. Even though we have had great results in picking top DFS plays in this article every week, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders to start the season so what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

AARON RODGERS, GB

$7,600 DRAFTKINGS, $8,400 FANDUEL

I’m coming off my second biggest week of the year so far, and it all started with my Quarterback write up last week which secured me a $15,000 victory on DraftKings. The stack that got me there was Kyler Murray with DeAndre Hopkins and running it back with Tyler Lockett. The stack was under owned and simply smashed.

The stack that can help get us there this week is a Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams stack either paired with a Viking receiver or running back if Dalvin Cook plays. The matchup versus the Vikings is great. They rank 25th against opposing quarterbacks and allow the 29th most passing yards per game. Rodgers will light up this Viking defense and the easy pairing with Adams makes him a great play for cash and tournaments.

JOE BURROW, CIN

$6,200 DRAFTKINGS, $7,600 FANDUEL

Joe Burrow is putting up ridiculous stats as a rookie. He has thrown for over 300+ yards in 5 out of the 7 games so far this season with his last one breaking the 400 yard mark. He has 9 passing touchdowns and also is involved in the running game with 3 rushing touchdowns on the season. The ceiling is high and the price is right on both sites. The discount combined with the upside is too much to pass up on. Tennessee has allowed the 26th most passing yards per game and has been involved in high scoring affairs almost every week which sets Burrow up nicely in your lineups in week 8.

RUNNING BACKS

DERRICK HENRY, TEN

$8,000 DRAFTKINGS, $9,500 FANDUEL We faded Henry last week and its time to hop back on the Henry train if we can afford it in Week 8. Vegas has the Titans by 5.5 points which should lead into a positive game script for Henry and the run game. This will be a high scoring affair, with Vegas having the total at 53.5 points and I’m expecting another 2 touchdown game out of Henry in this one. The Bengals are allowing the 28th most rushing yards per game and now get to face the best running back in the game. There will be no stopping Henry in week 8 and the upside and safety is just too much to pass up on.

KAREEM HUNT, CLE

$6,900 DRAFTKINGS, $8,200 FANDUEL

Most of the Cleveland offense should now be running through Kareem Hunt with Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham Jr. injured. Hunt had 18 touches and 3 receptions and was very active in the game versus the Bengals but didn’t break out for that massive game. I truly hope some people hop off the wagon this week driving his ownership down. The Raiders rank 31st against opposing running backs and provide an exploitable matchup for Hunt. The price on DraftKings is great and he will be a lock in most of my lineups on their platform.

WIDE RECEIVERS

DAVANTE ADAMS, GB

$8,800 DRAFTKINGS, $9,100 FANDUEL

There is not much of a write up needed here other than this guy is great at football and that he is really good friends with Aaron Rodgers. He has two 44+ point DraftKings performances on the season and if I played him over DeAndre Hopkins in my main lineup last week I would have won $50,000 instead of $15,000. I am not making that same mistake this week and I will do whatever I can to squeeze him into my lineups. The Vikings rank 29th against opposing wide receivers and also allow the 29th most passing yards per game. Get him into your cash and tournament lineups where you can afford the salary.

TYLER BOYD, CIN



$6,600 DRAFTKINGS, $6,400 FANDUEL

Both Tyler Boyd and AJ Green are in a great spot in Week 8. Whichever one finds the end zone more often will end up with the better performance, but they both are receiving a ton of targets week in and week out. Boyd is coming off a 11 reception 101 yard receiving game where he dropped 30 DraftKings points. I told you I like this game as a game stack and will be attacking it from every angle. The Titans rank 28th against opposing receivers so both of these guys should be in your player pool in Week 8.

TIGHT ENDS

DARREN WALLER, LV

$5,600 DRAFTKINGS, $6,800 FANDUEL

Waller has been super consistent all year and is averaging 15 DraftKings points per game. He is the primary target for Carr and provides a safe floor at a somewhat volatile tight end position. What makes this one of the better plays on the board is the matchup itself. The Browns have struggled to cover tight ends all season and rank 28th against opposing tight ends. Vegas has this as an up pace game with the Raiders trailing which should provide late looks to Waller in the fourth quarter which is what you want in your lineups.

HARRISON BRYANT, CLE

$3,200 DRAFTKINGS, $5,000 FANDUEL

Within the same game Harrison Bryant is a great value play in a high paced matchup versus the Raiders. With the Browns banged up, more targets should be heading Bryant’s way. He is involved in the red zone and is coming off a 2 touchdown game. At near minimum salary on both sites you don’t need much from Bryant. If we can get 4 catches for 40+ yards and a touchdown I will be more than fine with that output in Week 8.

DEFENSES

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

$4,500 DRAFTKINGS, $5,000 FANDUEL

Like I told you last week, I will be targeting the Jets with my opposing defenses. It’s the safest way to play it and I will continue attacking it week in week out. The Jets scored more than 0 in Week 7, but I still have them under 10 points in this matchup versus the Chiefs. On a side note one of my favorite futures bets is taking the Jets under 1.5 wins on the season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

$3,400 DRAFTKINGS, $3,600 FANDUEL

The Saints have the pleasure of visiting the Bears after their ugly performance against the Rams on Monday night. The Bears put up 10 points to a Rams defense and throughout most of the game Nick Foles and the Bears offense truly struggled putting drives together. The Saints defense hasn’tbeen great on the season but they have forced 5 turnovers through 6 games and recorded 14 sacks so they provide a nice value in Week 8.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.