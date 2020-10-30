Fantasy football injury report: Week 8 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (foot) left the Thursday night game with a mid-foot sprain that could keep him out next week before the Week 10 bye.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB Mark Ingram (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 8.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (shoulder) and WR John Brown (knee) practiced fully all week and are not on the injury report.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) missed Thursday’s game, but he returned to practice this week. He could be primed for a comeback next week.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Allen Robinson (concussion) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Sunday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) was ruled out once again for Week 8. WR John Ross (illness) was out of practice Thursday and Friday and is doubtful.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the year. TE Austin Hooper (abdomen) is out again. RB Kareem Hunt (ribs) was limited Wednesday and Thursday but practiced fully Friday. He’s good to go. TE David Njoku (knee) was a full-go all week and is fine. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) was limited Wednesday and Thursday but a full-go Friday and will play.

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Andy Dalton (concussion) was out of practice all week and is doubtful.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Phillip Lindsay (concussion) and WR Tim Patrick (hamstring) are questionable. Patrick didn’t practice all week. Lindsay was limited Thursday and Friday. TE Noah Fant (ankle) and WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) practiced Friday and are off the report.

DETROIT LIONS

RB Adrian Peterson (abdomen) was limited Thursday but practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB Aaron Jones (calf) is out once again. PK Mason Crosby (calf, back) was limited Friday and is questionable. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle, knee) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and is good to go.

HOUSTON TEXANS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (bye week)

WR Dede Westbrook (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve and is believed to be out for the year.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out once again.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Josh Jacobs (knee) was limited as well, but he’s off the injury report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) was a full participant all week. He’s expected to be fine.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee (hand) will be a game-time deicision and is questionable. TE Gerald Everett (illness) was out of practice Wednesday but made it back Thursday. He’s expected to go.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR DeVante Parker (groin) was limited early in the week but practiced fully Friday. He’s good to go.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (groin) made it back to a full practice Friday, and he’s listed as questionable. WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was a full-go all week and is off the report.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Julian Edelman (knee) is out this week after surgery to clean up his knee, and he could wind up on Injured Reserve. Expect him to miss multiple games. WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) is out as well. RB Damien Harris (ankle) is questionable after being limited all week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) and his season to forget continues as he is out again in Week 8. WR Emmanuel Sanders remains on the COVID-19 list and is out again. WR Marquez Callaway (ankle) is out as well.

NEW YORK GIANTS (Monday night)

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) hasn’t practiced Thursday or Friday. He has one more day to show he’s fit to play Monday night. WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe) was limited Friday.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Breshad Perriman (concussion) was ruled out. WR Jamison Crowder (groin) and PK Sam Ficken (groin) could join him as they are both doubtful. RB Frank Gore (hand) draws a questionable tag as he has been limited in practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) went on IR and will miss at least two more games. RB Miles Sanders (knee) and WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) are sidelined once again.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Eric Ebron (elbow), WR Diontae Johnson (toe) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) missed some practice time but made it back Friday. All are off the report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and will be out at least two more weeks. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and RB Jeffery Wilson (ankle) will also miss this contest.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring) has drawn a doubtful tag this week. RB Chris Carson (foot) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll be a game-time decision with a questionable tag.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Monday night)

WR Chris Godwin (finger) had surgery on his index finger, which will keep him out Monday night. WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) and TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) were limited Friday. Check their status Saturday, but these are things they have played through thus far.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced Friday and is not on the injury report.



WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.