Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 8

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 8.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Looking to place a bet on any of these games? Place your legal, online wagers in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks. Bet now.

NFL Odds: Week 8

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sun 1:00 p.m. Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions -2.5 +2.5 49.5 Sun 1:00 p.m. Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers OFF OFF OFF Sun 1:00 p.m. New England Patriots Buffalo Bills +4 -4 40.5 Sun 1:00 p.m. Tennessee Titans Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 +6.5 52.5 Sun 1:00 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns +2.5 -2.5 50.5 Sun 1:00 p.m. New York Jets Kansas City Chiefs +19.5 -19.5 48.5 Sun 1:00 p.m. Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins -3.5 +3.5 45.5 Sun 1:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens +4 -4 46.5 Sun 4:05 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos OFF OFF OFF Sun 4:25 p.m. New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears -4.5 +4.5 43.5 Sun 4:25 p.m. San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks +3 -3 53.5 Sun 8:20 p.m. Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles OFF OFF OFF Mon 8:15 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Giants OFF OFF OFF

OFF = No odds currently listed.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.