Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 8

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 8.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
NFL Odds: Week 8
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|Indianapolis Colts
|Detroit Lions
|-2.5
|+2.5
|49.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|Minnesota Vikings
|Green Bay Packers
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|New England Patriots
|Buffalo Bills
|+4
|-4
|40.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|Tennessee Titans
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-6.5
|+6.5
|52.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Cleveland Browns
|+2.5
|-2.5
|50.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|New York Jets
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+19.5
|-19.5
|48.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|Los Angeles Rams
|Miami Dolphins
|-3.5
|+3.5
|45.5
|Sun
|1:00 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Baltimore Ravens
|+4
|-4
|46.5
|Sun
|4:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Denver Broncos
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sun
|4:25 p.m.
|New Orleans Saints
|Chicago Bears
|-4.5
|+4.5
|43.5
|Sun
|4:25 p.m.
|San Francisco 49ers
|Seattle Seahawks
|+3
|-3
|53.5
|Sun
|8:20 p.m.
|Dallas Cowboys
|Philadelphia Eagles
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Mon
|8:15 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|New York Giants
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
OFF = No odds currently listed.
