Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 8

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 8 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Damien Harris, RB Frank Gore, TE Tyler Higbee

Afternoon games: RB Chris Carson, RB Phillip Lindsay

Sunday night: none

Monday night: none

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees, rain



Pittsburgh

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (elbow), WR Diontae Johnson (toe) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) missed some practice time but made it back Friday. All are off the report.

Baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 8.

New England at Buffalo (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, rain



New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) is out this week after surgery to clean up his knee, and he could wind up on Injured Reserve. Expect him to miss multiple games. WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) is out as well. RB Damien Harris (ankle) is questionable after being limited all week. CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) has been downgraded to out.

buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (shoulder) and WR John Brown (knee) practiced fully all week and are not on the injury report.

Tennessee at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, cloudy



Tennessee

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced Friday and is not on the injury report.

Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) was ruled out once again for Week 8. WR John Ross (illness) was out of practice Thursday and Friday and is doubtful.

Las Vegas at Cleveland (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees, light rain, 25 mph winds



Las vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Josh Jacobs (knee) was limited as well, but he’s off the injury report.

cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the year. TE Austin Hooper (abdomen) is out again. RB Kareem Hunt (ribs) was limited Wednesday and Thursday but practiced fully Friday. He’s good to go. TE David Njoku (knee) was a full-go all week and is fine. WR Jarvis Landry (hip) was limited Wednesday and Thursday but a full-go Friday and will play.

Indianapolis at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



INDIANAPOLIS

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Adrian Peterson (abdomen) was limited Thursday but practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Minnesota at Green Bay (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 33 degrees, overcast, 25 mph winds



Minnesota

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (groin) made it back to a full practice Friday, and he’s listed as questionable. WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was a full-go all week and is off the report.

Green Bay

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Aaron Jones (calf) is out once again. PK Mason Crosby (calf, back) was limited Friday and is questionable. TE Robert Tonyan (ankle, knee) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and is good to go.

New York Jets at Kansas City (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degree, clear



New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Breshad Perriman (concussion) was ruled out. WR Jamison Crowder (groin) and PK Sam Ficken (groin) could join him as they are both doubtful. RB Frank Gore (hand) draws a questionable tag as he has been limited in practice.

Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is out once again.

Los Angeles Rams at Miami (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, humid



Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Tyler Higbee (hand) will be a game-time decision and is questionable. TE Gerald Everett (illness) was out of practice Wednesday but made it back Thursday. He’s expected to go.

Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (groin) was limited early in the week but practiced fully Friday. He’s good to go.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear



Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (knee) was a full participant all week. He’s expected to be fine.

Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (concussion) and WR Tim Patrick (hamstring) are questionable. Patrick didn’t practice all week. Lindsay was limited Thursday and Friday. TE Noah Fant (ankle) and WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) practiced Friday and are off the report.

New Orleans at Chicago (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, mostly cloudy



New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) and his season to forget continues as he is out again in Week 8. WR Emmanuel Sanders remains on the COVID-19 list and is out again. WR Marquez Callaway (ankle) is out as well.

Chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Robinson (concussion) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Sunday.

San Francisco at Seattle (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, clear



San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and will be out at least two more weeks. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and RB Jeffery Wilson (ankle) will also miss this contest.

Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring) has drawn a doubtful tag this week. RB Chris Carson (foot) didn’t practice all week, and he’ll be a game-time decision with a questionable tag.

Dallas at Philadelphia (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, possible light rain



Dallas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Andy Dalton (concussion) was out of practice all week and has been downgraded to out. Rookie QB Ben DiNucci will start in his place. OG Zack Martin (concussion) returns to action after missing one game.

philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (ankle) went on IR and will miss at least two more games. RB Miles Sanders (knee) and WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) are sidelined once again. WR Jalen Reagor (thumb), TE Dallas Goedert (ankle) and LT Jason Peters (toe) all were activated Saturday from the Reserve/Injured list and will be available.

Tampa Bay at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, clear



Tampa Bay

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (finger) had surgery on his index finger, which will keep him out Monday night. WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) and TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) were limited Friday. They returned to full sessions on Saturday and will play.

New York

Lineup notes: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) hasn’t practiced this week and will miss the contest. WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe) was limited all week but escaped an injury designation.