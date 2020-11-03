Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 9

The moving and shaking continues in Week 9 of the fantasy football season. Some changes to the starting lineup has created chances for some unheralded names and some former high-draft picks. We’re here to break it down for you to make that crucial roster decisions.

Defensive linemen

DE Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts



Lewis came out of the bye week ready to eat in Week 8. He had three tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed. It was an impressive showing after he was promoted over DE Denico Autry in the starting lineup. He’ll have a good matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Pounce on Lewis if you need a DL2-type of pickup.

DT Danny Shelton, Detroit Lions



Shelton has been versatile in the ways he has contributed the last few weeks. He has been in on a lot of assisted tackles for an interior lineman. He has 27 total tackles on the year and picked up his first sack last week. The Lions’ defensive line has been improving, and they face a good matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s a speculative play if you need to cover a bye.

Linebackers

ILB Robert Spillane, Pittsburgh Steelers



Spillane busted out with a huge line last week thanks to a pick-six, but you can’t deny the 10 solo tackles. He had a forced fumble and two passes defensed as well. So while the touchdown was fluky, the tackle potential is there — especially this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

OLB Haason Reddick, Arizona Cardinals



The former first-round pick is making up for lost action with increased playing time. A few weeks ago, the Cardinals moved him back to his natural, outside linebacker spot, and he has thrived in his pass-rushing role. He had 16 total tackles and three sacks in two games before the bye. He’s in position to continue the onslaught against the Miami Dolphins this week.

OLB Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers



The pass-rushing extraordinaire has been wreaking havoc in opposing backfields with a sack in five of seven games this season. The team acquired LB Avery Williamson, which should help Dupree along the way. More importantly, the Steelers have a salivating schedule against the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team coming up. He won’t be in the tackle conversation consistently, but he could have double-digit sacks the rest of the way.

Defensive backs

FS Devin McCourty, New England Patriots



McCourty was pretty meh through the first four weeks, but he has started getting in on the action of late. He has 19 total tackles and an interception the last three games. He has another tantalizing matchup against the New York Jets this week.

SS Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers



Another player that has emerged the last couple of weeks is Amos. He has 14 total tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack the last two weeks. That could continue against the banged-up San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars the next two weeks.