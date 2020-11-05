DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 9

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 9 of the NFL season. Even though we have had great results in picking top DFS plays in this article every week, I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders to start the season so what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

PATRICK MAHOMES, KC

$8,100 DRAFTKINGS, $9,300 FANDUEL

Patrick Mahomes is doing Patrick Mahomes things. Averaging 27.5 DraftKings points a game and coming off a 39.6 point performance in Week 8 has him on the top of the projection models at WinDailySports.com. Vegas has the Chiefs scoring 31 points versus the Panthers, which should lead to another massive performance by Mahomes. What I like about this matchup is the simple fact that I think Carolina can keep pace. The Panthers offense has been scoring points and with McCaffrey expected back this week, this game should stay competitive for 4 quarters, which should provide Mahomes all the time needed to put up 30+ points in Week 9.

JOSH ALLEN, BUF

$7,000 DRAFTKINGS, $8,200 FANDUEL

I think the saying goes ““Nothing is certain except for death, taxes, and targeting Quarterbacks against the Seattle defense.”

It didn’t work out so well last week because Jimmy G started bad and then got hurt, but I’m ready to go back to the well this week. The rushing floor combined with the massive upside that this matchup brings makes me want to own shares of Allen in tournaments. The Seahawks rank 32nd against opposing quarterbacks and allow a league-worst 366 passing yards per game. Vegas has set a over/under of 55 and has this as one of highest paced scoring games of the entire slate. I will be stacking this game with both Allen and Russell Wilson and their respective pass catchers in what I believe to be one of the best game environments of the entire slate.

RUNNING BACKS

DALVIN COOK, MIN

$8,200 DRAFTKINGS, $9,300 FANDUEL Dalvin Cook came back with a vengeance and scored 51 DraftKings points in Week 8, which could cause his ownership to rise. Regardless, he still is the top running back on the slate. He is so heavily involved in the Viking offense, it will be a very tough fade for cash games. The matchup versus the Lions is better than last week and he now faces off against the worst run defense in the league. Ownership would be the only reason to fade him in tournaments and if you plan on doing so, James Conner presents a nice value matching up against the Dallas Cowboys.

JOSH JACOBS, LV

$6,300 DRAFTKINGS, $7,700 FANDUEL

Josh Jacobs presents a nice value due to his depressed price and huge workload. Coming off two bad games and a bye week, the pricing algorithm sent Josh Jacobs to the mid-tier, which lands him in a great rebound spot against the Chargers in Week 9. This is another game where Vegas is predicting a high pace, back-and-forth shootout. The total currently sits at 53 with the Chargers favored by 1 point. With Jacobs being the safest Raider to roster I love the floor he provides for both cash games and tournaments. Don’t be surprised to see a 100+ yard, two-touchdown game out of Jacobs in Week 9.

WIDE RECEIVERS

KEENAN ALLEN, LAC

$7,000 DRAFTKINGS, $7,500 FANDUEL

Keenan Allen has been one of the most consistent receivers this year, averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game and has scored 20+ in the past 2 games. Like I stated above, this should be a fast-paced matchup versus the Raiders and the safest way to get exposure to the Chargers passing attack is through Allen. The Raiders rank 18th against opposing wide receivers and this should be a spot that Keenan can exploit and hit his ceiling game.

STEFON DIGGS, BUF



$7,400 DRAFTKINGS, $7,600 FANDUEL

Stefon Diggs will have to have a massive game to keep pace with Russell Wilson and the aerial attack of the Seahawks. Diggs will be in almost all of my builds this week and I’m fully confident that he will get 20+ points in this matchup versus the worst defense in defending the pass in the entire league. Every team has torched the Seahawks and I believe Josh Allen and Diggs can do the same in Week 9. Diggs is a target monster, who has three 100+ receiving yard games on the season, and the 4th will come in Week 9.

TIGHT ENDS

TRAVIS KELCE, KC

$7,200 DRAFTKINGS, $8,000 FANDUEL

Coming off a big Week 8, I will be going back to Travis Kelce in Week 9. It’s not often that you can get wide receiver production from your tight end slot, but Kelce provides that upside every week. He is averaging 18.8 DraftKings points per game and due to his price tag, I believe the field will flock to cheaper tight ends which will provide leverage for Kelce owners in tournaments. Waller and Andrews are fine plays, and I will have shares of them both, but I’m currently trying to find a way to lock Kelce in my main lineup for Week 9.

NOAH FANT, DEN

$4,600 DRAFTKINGS, $5,800 FANDUEL

Noah Fant is receiving more and more targets each week but hasn’t found the end zone since Week 2. This should all change in Week 9, when he visits Atlanta and the defense that allows the 2nd most passing yards per game. The Falcons struggle against defending the pass at the tight end specifically so this should bode well for Fant in Week 9. If Fant finds pay dirt in Week 9 he has the ability to get 20+ point production at a value price.

Mark Andrews is also priced down in this range on DraftKings due to his recent production and the tougher matchup. I’m fine with splitting your ownership between the two tight ends on DraftKings.

DEFENSES

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

$4,900 DRAFTKINGS, $5,000 FANDUEL

If you can afford the Steelers you play them in Week 9. The Cowboys have mailed it in for the season and this offense has grinded to a halt. The Steelers defense has forced 13 turnovers and have sacked their opponents 30 times in 7 games to start this season. The numbers don’t lie and this defense should wreak havoc in Week 9 against their easiest opponent to date. The price is high but, if you can get there, lock them in.

HOUSTON TEXANS

$3,100 DRAFTKINGS, $3,700 FANDUEL

This Texan defense hasn’t been anything special to start the season and this is more about the matchup than anything else. They get to face off against Jace Luton and a banged up Jaguar offense, at a value price tag. Vegas agrees and has the Jaguars projected to only score 21 points, which is one of the lowest totals on the slate. The Texans provide the safest landing spot if you cant afford to pay up for the Steelers.

