Fantasy football injury report: Week 9 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) was ruled out for Week 9.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (foot) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. WR Russell Gage (shoulder, knee) was limited early but made it back for a full practice Friday and is good to go.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB Mark Ingram (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 9.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (shoulder) and WR John Brown (knee) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and are not on the injury report.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is not on the injury report, and he’s expected to make his highly anticipated return. QB Teddy Bridgewater (neck) practiced all week and is fine.

CHICAGO BEARS

TE Jimmy Graham (knee, hamstring) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and is set to play.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Andy Dalton (concussion) was hoping to return from a concussion, but he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out. RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) and WR Tim Patrick (hamstring) are listed as questionable, but the team has already said they’ll play this week.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out. QB Matthew Stafford is on the COVID-19 list, but he’s eligible to play if he continues to test negatively. TE T.J. Hockenson (toe) practiced fully and is good to go.



GREEN BAY PACKERS (Thursday night)

RB Aaron Jones (calf) made a somewhat surprising return Thursday and finished with 20 touches on the night. RB Jamaal Williams and RB AJ Dillon missed the game due to COVID-19 protocol.

HOUSTON TEXANS

TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) and WR Randall Cobb (illness) practiced fully and are good to go.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) was out of practice all week and is doubtful to play. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was ruled out. WR Keelan Cole (back) was limited all week, but he’s off the report. TE Tyler Eifert (neck) was a full-go all week, and he’s off the report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and he’s off the report. RB Josh Jacobs (knee, illness) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) and QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) practiced all week and are good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list, and he’ll miss at least three games. RB Matt Breida (hamstring) has been ruled out as well.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was a full-go all week and is off the report.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Monday night)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) hasn’t practiced yet this week. Look and see if he practices Saturday; otherwise, he’ll likely be out. RB Damien Harris (ankle) has been limited thus far and could draw another questionable tag.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) was limited all week, and he’s questionable for Week 9. QB Drew Brees (shoulder) was limited until he got a full practice Friday. He doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Emmanuel Sanders is poised to return after missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Marquez Callaway (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) is out once again. WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe) was limited all week, but he’s not on the injury report.

NEW YORK JETS (Monday night)

WR Breshad Perriman (concussion) graduated to a full practice Friday, and he appears on the cusp of returning. WR Jamison Crowder (groin) and PK Sam Ficken (groin) were limited Friday. Keep tabs on their status Saturday. RB Frank Gore (hand) didn’t practice Friday, but it’s believed to be a veteran’s day off.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (Thursday night)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) were placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Kendrick Bourne and WR Deebo Samuel missed the game due to COVID-19 protocol.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and RB Chris Carson (foot) have both been ruled out.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (finger) graduated to a full practice Friday, but he is still questionable. WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) got a full practice Friday and is off the report.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced Friday and is not on the injury report. WR Adam Humphries (concussion) is out.



WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

TE Logan Thomas (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful.