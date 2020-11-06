Six points with David Dorey

The Packers-49ers game on Thursday night was ugly (except for Davante Adams owners) thanks to rampant injuries couple with COVID-19 defections stripping the 49ers of all recognizable starters. The Packers let them have 17 pity points, but the cold weather is just starting and already teams are having issues with fielding a full team. What is it going to be like in two months?

This is a year we won’t forget, no matter how hard we try. Onto six thinks worth watching heading into Week 9.