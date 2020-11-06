Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 9

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 9.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
NFL Odds: Week 9
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Seattle Seahawks
|Buffalo Bills
|-3
|+3
|54.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Denver Broncos
|Atlanta Falcons
|+4
|-4
|49.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Chicago Bears
|Tennessee Titans
|+6.5
|-6.5
|47.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Detroit Lions
|Minnesota Vikings
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore Ravens
|Indianapolis Colts
|-1
|+1
|47.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Carolina Panthers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+10.5
|-10.5
|52.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|Houston Texans
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-7
|+7
|50.5
|Sun
|1:00 PM
|New York Giants
|Washington Football Team
|+2.5
|-2.5
|42.5
|Sun
|4:05 PM
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1
|-1
|51.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dallas Cowboys
|-13.5
|+13.5
|41.5
|Sun
|4:25 PM
|Miami Dolphins
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4.5
|-4.5
|48.5
|Sun
|8:20 PM
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+5
|-5
|50.5
|Mon
|8:15 PM
|New England Patriots
|New York Jets
|-7.5
|+7.5
|42.5
OFF = No odds currently listed.
