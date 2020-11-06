Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 9

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 9.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 9

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sun 1:00 PM Seattle Seahawks Buffalo Bills -3 +3 54.5 Sun 1:00 PM Denver Broncos Atlanta Falcons +4 -4 49.5 Sun 1:00 PM Chicago Bears Tennessee Titans +6.5 -6.5 47.5 Sun 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings OFF OFF OFF Sun 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens Indianapolis Colts -1 +1 47.5 Sun 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers Kansas City Chiefs +10.5 -10.5 52.5 Sun 1:00 PM Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars -7 +7 50.5 Sun 1:00 PM New York Giants Washington Football Team +2.5 -2.5 42.5 Sun 4:05 PM Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers +1 -1 51.5 Sun 4:25 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys -13.5 +13.5 41.5 Sun 4:25 PM Miami Dolphins Arizona Cardinals +4.5 -4.5 48.5 Sun 8:20 PM New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5 -5 50.5 Mon 8:15 PM New England Patriots New York Jets -7.5 +7.5 42.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

