Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 9 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Calvin Ridley, QB Matthew Stafford

Afternoon games: RB Josh Jacobs

Sunday night: WR Michael Thomas, WR Chris Godwin

Monday night: RB Damien Harris, WR Jamison Crowder

Denver at Atlanta (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) and WR Tim Patrick (hamstring) are listed as questionable, but the team has already said they’ll play this week.

atlanta

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (foot) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. He is shaping up to be a game-time decision. WR Russell Gage (shoulder, knee) was limited early but made it back for a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Seattle at Buffalo (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear



Seattle

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and RB Chris Carson (foot) have both been ruled out. RB DeeJay Dallas is expected to see most of the work.

buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (shoulder) and WR John Brown (knee) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and are not on the injury report.

Chicago at Tennessee (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, clear



Chicago

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Jimmy Graham (knee, hamstring) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and is set to play.

Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced Friday and is not on the injury report. WR Adam Humphries (concussion) is out.

Baltimore at Indianapolis (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 9.

Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) was out of practice all week and is doubtful to play. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

Carolina at Kansas City (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy



carolina

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) was activated Saturday, and he’s expected to make his highly anticipated return. QB Teddy Bridgewater (neck) practiced all week and is fine.

Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.

Detroit at Minnesota (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Detroit

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out. QB Matthew Stafford is on the COVID-19 list, but he’s eligible to play if he continues to test negatively. TE T.J. Hockenson (toe) practiced fully and is good to go.

Minnesota

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was a full-go all week and is off the report.

New York Giants at Washington (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear



New York

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) is out once again. WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe) was limited all week, but he’s not on the injury report.

Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful.

Houston at Jacksonville (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, overcast



houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) and WR Randall Cobb (illness) practiced fully and are good to go.

Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) was ruled out. WR Keelan Cole (back) was limited all week, but he’s off the report. TE Tyler Eifert (neck) was a full-go all week, and he’s off the report.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Las Vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and he’s off the report. RB Josh Jacobs (knee, illness) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.

Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (knee) and QB Justin Herbert (shoulder) practiced all week and are good to go.

Pittsburgh at Dallas (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Pittsburgh

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy note.

Dallas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Andy Dalton (concussion) was hoping to return from a concussion, but he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out. QB Garrett Gilbert is expected to start. RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is questionable.

Miami at Arizona (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Miami

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list, and he’ll miss at least three games. RB Matt Breida (hamstring) has been ruled out as well. RB Jordan Howard should see a large workload.

arizona

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) was ruled out for Week 9. RB Chase Edmonds will get the starting nod.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, overcast



New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) was limited all week, and he’s questionable for Week 9. QB Drew Brees (shoulder) was limited until he got a full practice Friday. He doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Emmanuel Sanders is poised to return after missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. RB Alvin Kamara (foot) and WR Marquez Callaway (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Tampa Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (finger) graduated to a full practice Friday, but he is still questionable. WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) got a full practice Friday and is off the report.

New England at New York Jets (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, clear



New England

Lineup notes: WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) has been ruled out. RB Damien Harris (ankle) has been limited thus far and could draw another questionable tag.

New York Jets

Lineup notes: WR Breshad Perriman (concussion) cleared the protocol, and he will be returning. WR Jamison Crowder (groin) is questionable, and PK Sam Ficken (groin) is doubtful. RB Frank Gore (hand) didn’t practice Friday, but he returned Saturday and is not on the report. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) is doubtful, so QB Joe Flacco should get another start.