Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 10

We have a mixture of veterans and newcomers this week. There have been some breakout performers over the last few weeks that are now stalwarts in fantasy lineups. We’re here to find more for your lineups.

Defensive linemen

DE Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills



The cagey veteran is the top scorer among defensive linemen in a lot of leagues the last three weeks. He has sacks in three straight games, and he has 10 tackles over the stretch. The Arizona Cardinals are his opponent this week, and they run the ball a lot — which presents more tackle opportunities.

DE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles



Sweat is coming off a six-tackle game before the bye last week. It was the second time in three games he had at least five total tackles. With the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns looming the next two weeks, he has the chance to continue his scoring binge.

Linebackers

ILB Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos



The third-year man out of Iowa had his second 10-tackle game in a row last week. He now has 58 total tackles on the year, but he doesn’t offer a lot in other categories. That has him floating on many waiver wires. He’s clearly peaking right now, and you should continue to ride his hot wave of tackles.

OLB Kyle Van Noy, Miami Dolphins



The 29-year-old has had two good games in a row, and his pass coverage has been a big part of it. He has 14 total tackles and three passes defensed to give Van Noy double-digit points in most leagues during the stretch. He’s not going to contribute a ton of tackles, but he does a little bit of everything to feed your scoring columns.

OLB Cole Holcomb, Washington Football Team



Injuries have thrust the 2019 fifth-round pick into action, and he has answered the call. Over the last three games, he has 18 total tackles, one sack, one interception and a pass defensed. He’ll face the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys the next three weeks with ample opportunity to continue eating.

Defensive backs

FS Jordan Whitehead, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Teams have been throwing on the Bucs a lot, and there has been varying success. Whitehead has been in the middle of the action with 18 tackles the last three games. The Bucs’ offense had an abysmal game last week, but most weeks, they force teams to throw in order to contend. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in that position this week.

CB Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys



The injury bug bit the Cowboys hard again last week as emerging CB Trevon Diggs was potentially lost for the season. Regardless of whether cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) returns from IR this week, Brown figures to see plenty of passes come his way, and he had five tackles in the game last week. Brown is a sixth-round pick from 2016, and he has seen three straight starts with Awuzie out of action. However, the Cowboys’ secondary has been forced to make a ton of tackles. So Brown is worth the speculative flyer in deeper formats where you use more than one DB.