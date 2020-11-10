The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 134

USA Today Sports

November 10, 2020 12:04 pm



In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a discussion about handcuffing RBs, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

 

