Betting the NFL Line: Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season is going to be unique in that those who are used to seeing 10 games in the early window and only about three in the late afternoon window are going to be in for a surprise. The 4 p.m. ET slate of games is going to have more (six) than the 1 p.m. ET schedule (five) because The Masters golf tournament will be carried on CBS.

The games to watch are the ones that will have the biggest implications. Tennessee can distance themselves from Indy with a home win Thursday. Seattle will need to go on the road to put the Rams back down the chart in the NFC West and Buffalo will look for its second straight win against NFC West teams when the Bills travel to Arizona.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 10

Indianapolis (+115) at Tennessee (-106)

While I don’t consider the Colts to be fraudulent – they have a very good defense – I don’t see them as better than Tennessee, which the one-point spread (-110 for both teams) seem absurd. Take the Titans +1.

Houston (+150) at Cleveland (-176)

The Texans have found ways to loss all season, but they’re not as bad as their record would indicate. Both teams are coming off their bye week and Houston is clinging to life. Would you rather have Deshaun Watson or Baker Mayfield? That’s why I’m taking 3.5 points I could have received off the board. Take Houston at +150 on the Money Line.

Jacksonville (+600) at Green Bay (-834)

There is a bet in the group that I like. All I know is I don’t expect a lot out of Jacksonville. Could the Packers cover the 13.5 spread? Sure. But, while I would tend to avoid this game, the Over/Under of 50.5 points (-110 for both) seems reasonable. Take the Under.

Philadelphia (-167) at New York Giants (+140)

The only reason the Eagles could end up with a winning record is that they play six games against the other hounds in this division. It doesn’t mean the Eagles are good. They’re lucky. The Eagles are 3-point favorite (-121 for the Eagles, 100 for the Giants). Typically, if I’m taking a team to win, I’m willing to lay three or fewer points. Take Philadelphia and lay the 3 points at -121.

Tampa Bay (-264) at Carolina (+220)

If Christian McCaffrey was available (he’s likely out with a shoulder injury), I would be thinking differently about this. But, without him, the Panthers offense will be hard-pressed to keep up with the Bucs, who are laying 5 points (-110 for both). The Panthers will put up a fight, but it won’t be enough. Take the Bucs and lay the 5 points at -110.

Washington (Off) at Detroit (Off)

The Lions aren’t as bad as their record indicates. They’re not great, but they should be better than the 4.5 point favorite (-110 for both) they were established early in the week. Take the Lions and lay the points.

Denver (+205) at Las Vegas (-250)

The Raiders have quietly become viable as a playoff contender over the last two seasons and their growth makes them a legitimate 5-point favorite. But, both teams have suspect defenses that give up the big play. The Over/Under of 50.5 points (-110 for both) will take some doing to go over, but there are enough big play potential here to have confidence. Take the Over.

Buffalo (+105) at Arizona (-125)

The Bills did a number on Seattle by proving they could trade blows with them and they notched 78 points along the way. The Over/Under of 55.5 points is a big number (-115 Over, -106 Under), but these two offenses have the ability to hit that number, especially if there is a big defensive play or two the leads to a score or a short field. Take the Over.

Los Angeles Chargers (+125) at Miami (-150)

The Chargers find ways to lose close games like no other and Miami has some positive momentum going coming off wins over the Rams and Cardinals – no easy feat. This could be a trap with a spread of Miami as a 2.5-point favorite (the Chargers -106, the Dolphins -115). It’s expected to be a tight game with two rookie future stars at QB. Take Miami and lay the points only because the Chargers had to travel far to get there.

Seattle (100) at Los Angeles Rams (-118)

One thing you can say about Russell Wilson is that he rarely has prolonged losing streaks. They tend to stop at one before actually becoming a streak. You’re getting even money to say, “I’ll take Russ.” That’s good enough for me. Take Seattle at even money on the Money Line.

San Francisco (+330) at New Orleans (-417)

The 49ers are trying to put up a fight, but too many injuries to key players are killing them on both sides of the ball, which is why New Orleans is a 9.5-point favorite (-110 for both). The Saints nickel and dime defenses, but there are too many exploitable holes. Over the last two weeks, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have carved them up. Drew Brees makes it three. Take the Saints and lay the 9.5 points.

Cincinnati (Off) at Pittsburgh (Off)

This game is currently off the board, but the Steelers opened the week as 8.5-point favorites (-110 for both). Coming off a pathetic showing against Dallas, the Steelers need to flex its muscle as the big dog in the AFC. 8.5 is a lot to give away, but this one has the smell of a 20-point win. Take the Steelers and lay the 8.5 points.

Baltimore (-323) at New England (+265)

There are several ways this could go, but New England isn’t the team they’ve been for the last 15 years. They aren’t going to win double-digit games, but are still getting respect. The Over/Under on this game is 43.5 points (-110 for both). I feel all New England has to do is put up 14 points and the Ravens are more than capable of handling the rest. Take the Over.

Minnesota (-154) at Chicago (+130)

Minnesota has its share of ghosts when playing the Bears at Chicago, much less in prime time. They are a modest 2.5-point favorite. However, the number that interests me here is the Over/Under of 43.5 points (-115 for the Over, -106 for the Under). The combination of a potentially lethal Minnesota run game with Dalvin Cook and arguably the worst collection of cornerbacks on the same team, more points than that are going to be scored. Take the Over.

