DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 10

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 10 of the NFL season. I hope you read the article last week as almost all the plays smashed and we had a very profitable weekend. Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders to start the season so what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

KYLER MURRAY, ARI

$8,000 DRAFTKINGS, $8,800 FANDUEL

Kyler Murray is matchup proof. He is the 2020 version of 2019 Lamar Jackson. His rushing floor is elite for a quarterback and is coming off a 100 yard, 1 touchdown game versus Miami. Murray has 543 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns on the season. He is the 8th leading rusher and tied for 3rd in the league in rushing touchdowns. Throw in the fact that Buffalo ranks 31st against opposing quarterbacks and you have found yourself the safest cash game quarterback on the slate. Lock Murray up in both cash games and tournaments.

JARED GOFF, LAR

$6,500 DRAFTKINGS, $8,200 FANDUEL

The trend continues and I hope you knew this before you read it. We need to attack the Seattle secondary every week moving forward. Week in and week out they are getting abused by every quarterback and receivers they face. They rank 32nd against opposing quarterbacks and are giving up a whopping 372 yards per game through the air. Is Jared Goff elite? no. Would I play Jared Goff against any other defense? Probably not. This is a pure matchup play. The price is right on DraftKings and I will have less Jared Goff ownership on FanDuel.

RUNNING BACKS

AARON JONES, GB

$7,100 DRAFTKINGS, $8,800 FANDUEL Aaron Jones wasn’t needed much versus the 49ers in Week 9 but should be back to a full workload versus the Jaguars in Week 10. The matchup and game script will be in his favor. The Packers should be carrying a healthy lead late as Vegas has them winning by 2 touchdowns. Combine that with the fact that the Jaguars are allowing the 27th most rushing yards per game and we have a solid play for Week 10. This is a recipe for 20 plus touches, 100+ yards, and a 2 touchdown performance. I have him as the safe cash game play and the best value at the top tier of pricing.

ANTONIO GIBSON, WAS

$5,600 DRAFTKINGS, $6,100 FANDUEL

In games in which Antonio Gibson receives a full workload you see his talent shine. The problem so far this season is the simple fact that the coaching staff has yet to remove the training wheels off this talented rookie. The Washington Football Team hasn’t been in too many games where they possessed a lead late but the Week 10 matchup versus the Lions could bare fruit for Gibson. This game should be tight and if Washington is carrying a lead the load will be on Gibson to carry them to victory. He is a strong value play against the 32nd ranked rushing defense in the league. Honorable mention goes to Mike Davis if Christian McCaffrey is out, Kareem Hunt if Nick Chubb is out, and Duke Johnson if David Johnson is out.

WIDE RECEIVERS

COOPER KUPP, LAR

$6,900 DRAFTKINGS, $7,700 FANDUEL

Keep an eye out for injury reports on this one because while writing this Kupp was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. He is having an issue with his wrist after a Week 8 matchup where he was targeted 20 times in the loss to Miami. I think he suits up in this one and he wont pass up a chance to tear apart the Seattle secondary who ranks league worst at defending wide receivers. If for any reason Kupp is out, lock in Robert Woods in 100% of your lineups and look to other pass catchers in this offense like Josh Reynolds, Vance Jefferson, and Tyler Higbee.

JERRY JEUDY, HOU



$5,600 DRAFTKINGS, $5,800 FANDUEL

Jerry Jeudy helped a ton of our users at WinDailySports.com in Week 9 and we are going back to the well this week. Coming off his best game as a pro, Jeudy gets another good matchup to attack in Las Vegas. This should be another high scoring affair with Vegas predicting this one to end with over 50 points scored. Jeudy secured 7 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 and if we can get close to the same performance this week he can easily pay off his price on both DraftKings and FanDuel. He is a safe mid-range value play on both sites for both cash games and tournaments.

TIGHT ENDS

EVAN ENGRAM, NYG

$4,500 DRAFTKINGS, $5,600 FANDUEL

Evan Engram has been surprisingly consistent over the past 3 weeks for the Giants. This Giants receiving core has been banged up as of late and it looks like Golden Tate and Sterling Sheppard will be carrying a questionable tag going into this in division matchup versus Philadelphia. Regardless if they play, I like Engram in a matchup versus the 32nd ranked defense at defending the tight end. Their secondary is strong but they have trouble against tight ends. In a Week 7 matchup Engram hauled in 6 catches for 46 yards on 9 targets and he could have had a bigger game if it wasn’t for some dropped passes. I like the upside and safety he provides in a position where uncertainty runs rampant.

ERIC EBRON, PITT

$4,400 DRAFTKINGS, $5,400 FANDUEL

Eric Ebron is a tournament play only for me as I think Engram is the safer cash game play. Ebron has been a bright spot for Pittsburgh and is averaging 9.3 DraftKings points which puts him in the upper tier of tight end fantasy point production. When drafting tight ends I want consistency and a safe floor because this is a position where a big fat zero could occur. The matchup versus Cincinnati is ideal and if the Bengals can hang up some points and force the Steelers to stay scoring I like the upside here for Ebron in Week 10.

DEFENSES

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

$3,000 DRAFTKINGS, $4,500 FANDUEL

I will be honest when I say ” I didn’t see that one coming ” in the Saints thrashing of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. 3 sacks, 3 interceptions, and only 3 points allowed to what on paper looks like one of the most explosive offenses in the league. The Saints defense has been slightly inconsistent on the year but I like the upside in a matchup versus San Francisco without their starting Quarterback and playmaking tight end in Week 10. Give me the Saints at home at a slight discount off of the top price defenses ahead of them.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

$3,700 DRAFTKINGS, $4,800 FANDUEL

Give me another inconsistent defense going against a weak offense. The Packers have been winning a lot of games, scoring a ton of points, and haven’t really needed their defense to shine so far this season. This is purely a matchup play here where I will take a shot on the home team facing off against a rookie. Vegas has the Jaguars only scoring 18 points in this one so I will take the solid floor with upside in the Packers defense.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.