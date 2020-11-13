Fantasy football injury report: Week 10 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable for Week 10. Expect him to be a game-time decision.

ATLANTA FALCONS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB Mark Ingram (ankle) made it back for a full practice Friday, but he’s listed as questionable.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (shoulder), RB T.J. Yeldon (back) and WR John Brown (knee) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and are not on the injury report.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is out this week, but the team is hopeful he’ll be back next week. RB Mike Davis (toe) practiced fully all week and will fill in for him.

CHICAGO BEARS (Monday night)

RB David Montgomery (concussion) hasn’t practiced this week and will have to do so Saturday to avoid missing the Monday night tilt. WR Allen Robinson (knee) has been limited thus far but should be on the brighter side of questionable.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) comes out of the bye week with a doubtful tag.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE Austin Hooper (abdomen) and WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully all week and are good to go.

DALLAS COWBOYS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable. WR Tim Patrick (hamstring) and TE Noah Fant (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) has been ruled out once again. TE T.J. Hockenson (toe) practiced fully and is good to go.



GREEN BAY PACKERS (Thursday night)

TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) didn’t practice all week, and he’s questionable. RB Jamaal Williams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is poised to return.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB David Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for this one.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Thursday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) have all been ruled out. WR D.J. Chark (illness) made it back to practice Friday and is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Bryan Edwards (ankle) and TE Darren Waller (back) practiced fully Friday and are off the report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (knee) has been ruled out.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Darrell Henderson (quadriceps) and WR Cooper Kupp (oblique) made it back to a full practice Friday and are off the report.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Myles Gaskin (knee) remains on the Reserve/Injured list, and he’ll miss at least two more games. WR Preston Williams (foot) was placed on IR and is out at least three games. RB Matt Breida (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (Monday night)

WR Adam Thielen (shoulder) was a full-go Thursday and Friday and appears to be ready for Monday night. TE Irv Smith (groin) hasn’t practiced yet. Check his status Saturday.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion) and RB Damien Harris (ankle) have been limited all week and are questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (shoulder) was limited all week but doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) came back to practice fully Friday and will suit up.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) lands on IR and will miss at least three games. There is hope he’ll be back after that three-week window. WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder, toe) was limited all week, but he’s not on the injury report. WR Golden Tate (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

NEW YORK JETS (bye week)

No injuries of fantasy note.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (knee) and WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) practiced Friday and appear good to go.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) got full practices Thursday and Friday and is off the report. QB Ben Roethlisberger remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 and didn’t practice all week, but the coaching staff expects to activate him prior to kickoff.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and TE George Kittle (foot) remain on Injured Reserve and will miss at least two more games. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and RB Tevin Coleman (knee) will also be sidelined. WR Brandon Aiyuk and WR Kendrick Bourne came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and should be ready to return.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring) practiced Friday while RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited. Both are questionable and game-time decisions.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (finger) and WR Scott Miller (hip, groin) got a full practice in Friday and are off the report.

TENNESSEE TITANS (Thursday night)

No injuries of fantasy note.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Kyle Allen (ankle) is out after a gruesome ankle injury last week. WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) is also out. RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) practiced fully and is off the report. PK Dustin Hopkins (groin) was limited all week and is questionable.