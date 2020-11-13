Six points with David Dorey

The COVID-19 situation seems to get a little worse each week, with more teams reporting a staffer or player testing positive and then the guy sitting next to him on the plane is out too. But so far, the NFL season progresses without any change to the schedule other than a minor bit of moving a few games around.

The NFL East lost another quarterback to a visible, wince-evoking ankle snap. Dalvin Cook is driving an 18-wheeler through a bicycle race. And fantasy playoffs are starting to get close. Let’s hope COVID-19 leaves your roster alone.

Okay, six things to think about…