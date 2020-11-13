Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 10

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 10.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Looking to place a bet on any of these games? Place your legal, online wagers in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks. Bet now.
NFL Odds: Week 10
|Game Day
|Time
|Away
|Home
|Away Spread
|Home Spread
|Total Points
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Houston Texans
|Cleveland Browns
|+3.5
|-3.5
|45.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Green Bay Packers
|+14
|-14
|48.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Washington Football Team
|Detroit Lions
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New York Giants
|-4
|+4
|44.5
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Carolina Panthers
|-6
|+6
|50.5
|Sunday
|4:05 p.m.
|Denver Broncos
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4
|-4
|49.5
|Sunday
|4:05 p.m.
|Buffalo Bills
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2.5
|-2.5
|56.5
|Sunday
|4:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Miami Dolphins
|+1.5
|-1.5
|48.5
|Sunday
|4:25 p.m.
|Seattle Seahawks
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1.5
|-1.5
|53.5
|Sunday
|4:25 p.m.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|OFF
|OFF
|OFF
|Sunday
|4:25 p.m.
|San Francisco 49ers
|New Orleans Saints
|+9.5
|-9.5
|48.5
|Sunday
|8:20 p.m.
|Baltimore Ravens
|New England Patriots
|-7
|+7
|43.5
|Monday
|8:15 p.m.
|Minnesota Vikings
|Chicago Bears
|-3
|+3
|43.5
OFF = No odds currently listed.
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.