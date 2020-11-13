Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 10

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 10.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Looking to place a bet on any of these games? Place your legal, online wagers in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks. Bet now.

NFL Odds: Week 10

Game Day Time Away Home Away Spread Home Spread Total Points Sunday 1:00 p.m. Houston Texans Cleveland Browns +3.5 -3.5 45.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars Green Bay Packers +14 -14 48.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Washington Football Team Detroit Lions OFF OFF OFF Sunday 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants -4 +4 44.5 Sunday 1:00 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers -6 +6 50.5 Sunday 4:05 p.m. Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders +4 -4 49.5 Sunday 4:05 p.m. Buffalo Bills Arizona Cardinals +2.5 -2.5 56.5 Sunday 4:05 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers Miami Dolphins +1.5 -1.5 48.5 Sunday 4:25 p.m. Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams +1.5 -1.5 53.5 Sunday 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers OFF OFF OFF Sunday 4:25 p.m. San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints +9.5 -9.5 48.5 Sunday 8:20 p.m. Baltimore Ravens New England Patriots -7 +7 43.5 Monday 8:15 p.m. Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears -3 +3 43.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.